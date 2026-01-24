5 Dayton-area food stories you may have missed this week

Here are five stories we published this week you may have missed. Allow yourself to dream of the melting snow and improved road conditions that will follow so you can check these places out.

🍷Inside Meridien Uptown, an internationally inspired restaurant rooted in collaboration

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

At Meridien Uptown in Centerville, rich textures, warm lighting, and striking Art Deco details create the atmosphere of a boutique hotel in Paris, with hints of a swanky 1920s cocktail bar woven throughout the space. This year’s Valentine’s Day ticketed dinner features a four-course menu and wine pairing designed by Chef Adrian Madrigal Mendiola, live music and an intimate setting.

🍷Global Gourmet in Washington Twp. offers cooking classes, tastings and more

Nikki Markhoff has made a career out of cooking, from preparing ready-to-serve meals for busy households to running the food operations for some of the area’s most prestigious clubs. Now she’s sharing her passion and skill with everyone through her latest venture, Global Gourmet. Global Gourmet opened last week in the Normandy Square Shopping Center, 465 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., with a private corporate event and a cooking class days before her official start date.

🍷Paragon Supper Club review: An impressive wine list at a place that takes it seriously

The wine list at Paragon Supper Club in Washington Twp. has something for everyone, from $8 glasses of Robert Mondavi to wines that cost several hundred dollars and more. Reviewer Ray marcano had his eye on the 2020 Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon ($175) but changed his mind because he wanted to sample several of the offerings. For dinner, he ordered the 16-ounce bone-in fillet, a salad, and a potato ($70). The Paragon also had a few specials that night, so he ordered the macaroni and cheese.

🍷Morgan’s offers elevated familiar dishes through chef’s creativity

There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than enjoying a meal that is made with passion and love. That’s exactly the type of experience guests can expect from Morgan’s, located at 1101 W. Third St. in the Wright Dunbar District in Dayton. Elevated dishes that guests can expect from Morgan’s include Lamb Chops, Philly Cheesesteaks, Gouda Mac & Cheese (which I can confidently say is the best mac & cheese I’ve ever tasted), Chicken Wings (with 15 different sauce choices available), Bourbon Glazed Salmon and more. They also offer a variety of cakes and desserts as well as a fully stocked bar with specialty cocktails.

🍷Underground sushi concept DŌZO in Dayton offering elevated Valentine’s Day dining

Credit: G HAMPTON Credit: G HAMPTON

DŌZO, the underground sushi concept tucked inside downtown Dayton’s Tender Mercy cocktail lounge, is positioning itself as a go-to spot for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with something a little more elevated. Hidden behind the lounge atmosphere, the restaurant offers an intimate setting designed for a slower-paced night out.

