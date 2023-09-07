COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: How safe is our region’s water?

For the past several months, we’ve been investigating the potential contamination of our region’s public water systems.

Join us at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 20, for a Community Conversation about the importance of our region’s water supply, threats to its health and what can be done to protect it for the future.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and reporter Sydney Dawes and will feature a panel of leaders and experts from around the region.

You can watch the Community Conversation live on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

What questions do you have about our water? Send them to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask them during the livestream.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the region. Watch the August Community Conversation about back-to-school concerns, July Community Conversation about Issue 1, the June Community Conversation about AI, the May Community Conversation about childcare crisis, the April Community Conversation about the digital divide, the March Community Conversation about challenges and opportunities for women in the Miami Valley, the February Community Conversation about Black History Month, and the January Community Conversation about the 2023 regional economic outlook.