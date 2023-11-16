COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: What does the proposed property tax increase mean for you?

By Ohio law, property in all counties is reappraised every six years, with property values updated every third year based on recent sales. This year, some areas of Montgomery County are projected to see property value increases up to 48%, and taxes in some areas could increase up to 12%.

Whether you own a home or rent, the new valuation and taxes will have significant effects for those living in the Miami Valley.

To help answer your questions about these increases, the Dayton Daily News will host a Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 29 on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and reporter Sydney Dawes will lead a discussion with panelists from around the region, including:

Greg Blatt, president of Dayton Realtors

Destiny Brown, Community Organizer for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE)

Thomas Hall, Ohio State Rep. for District 46

Karl Keith, Montgomery County Auditor

You can watch the Community Conversation live on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

Have questions for our panelists? Send them to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask them during the livestream.

