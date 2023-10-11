COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Ohio votes on Issue 2

Join us for a Community Conversation about Issue 2 and the proposed legalization of recreational marijuana.

Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and reporter Avery Kreemer will co-host a panel discussion from experts and advocates from around the region.

You can watch the Community Conversation live on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

What questions do you have about Issue 2? Send them to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask them during the livestream.

