COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Ohio votes on Issue 2

Join us for a Community Conversation about Issue 2 and the proposed legalization of recreational marijuana.

Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and reporter Avery Kreemer will co-host a panel discussion from experts and advocates from around the region.

ExploreIssue 2 and recreational marijuana in Ohio: Your questions answered

You can watch the Community Conversation live on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

What questions do you have about Issue 2? Send them to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask them during the livestream.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the region. Watch the September Community Conversation about our water quality, August Community Conversation about back-to-school concerns, July Community Conversation about Issue 1, the June Community Conversation about AI, the May Community Conversation about childcare crisis, the April Community Conversation about the digital divide, the March Community Conversation about challenges and opportunities for women in the Miami Valley, the February Community Conversation about Black History Month, and the January Community Conversation about the 2023 regional economic outlook.

