VOICES: COVID, housing issues have disproportionally affected low-income individuals, people of color

What do Jazmin, John and Jo’el all have in common? They are all in eviction court, waiting to hear if they will be forced to move in 7-10 days. Dayton’s eviction rate is almost twice the national average. People of color are twice as likely to rent as white people, so they are most at risk of being evicted from their homes. Recognizing that systemic racism causes disparate outcomes in areas such as housing, the City of Dayton and Montgomery County have declared racism a public health crisis.

So, what has happened to change the housing outcomes for tenants in Dayton and Montgomery County? In June 2020, the City of Dayton passed an ordinance capping late fees at 5% of monthly rent. That same month, city officials passed the Rent Receipt ordinance, requiring landlords to provide receipts to their tenants who pay in cash or money order. In March 2021, the City Commission passed Pay to Stay which allows tenants to stay in their home if they can pay all rent, late fees, and court costs by the time of their eviction hearing.