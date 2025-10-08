Fall and Halloween content from the Dayton Daily News: What we’ve covered so far this spooky season

Here is a roundup of some of the pieces we’ve been publishing in the past few months, including some about places you told us are haunted, such as as a local tattoo shop (legs with no upper body attached?) and an old school building (there are no escape windows in the former nurse’s station, so just be aware of that).

We’ll start with the mild stuff:

There are many Halloween attractions and events created for the whole family, including in the Dayton area. Click through for our roundup.

Hayrides are a popular agritourism attraction, where guests jump into the back of a tractor-drawn wagon filled with hay for seating. These can be family friendly or frightening. This is a guide to several hayrides in the Dayton area.

Warren County amusement park Kings Island is known for hosting its annual Halloween Haunt event, which celebrates the spookiest time of year with scare mazes and roaming actors. However, for families not looking for a fright-filled experience, the park also also an all-ages Halloween celebration known as “Tricks and Treats.” On select days now through Nov. 2, guests will be able to take part in a variety of seasonal activities and check out special live shows.

Other Halloween content

During the Halloween season, few places in the Dayton region are busier than Foy’s Halloween and Variety Store. This shop, which sells a large selection of Halloween-themed items and costumes in Fairborn, has been a staple of the community for nearly 100 years.

Ryan “Hank” Henry can be found driving RVs and other equipment across the country throughout the week, but when it comes to Fridays and Saturdays during the haunt season, he’s creating scary faces and chasing wagons with a combine.

Travel 20 minutes west of Englewood and 80 feet below ground to explore one of the world’s longest haunts situated in an abandoned limestone mine.

Just north of the Interstate 70 overpass on Dixie Drive in Dayton sits Wells & Co. Custom Tattoos and Looks That Kill Salon. Both businesses have been in the building for four years, but there’s a lot more going on in addition to people expressing themselves through tattoo art, piercings and hair coloring and styles.

We went to Poasttown Elementary School in Middletown, a former Madison Twp. school building, where the motto is: “When you leave… you believe!”