Fall and Halloween content from the Dayton Daily News: What we’ve covered so far this spooky season

Dayton Daily News subscribers (and the staff) REALLY love fall and Halloween.
Our digital page views on content about things to do, corn mazes for getting lost, places to get tasty apple treats and Trick-or-Treat schedules have us throwing orange and black confetti in the air.
Here is a roundup of some of the pieces we’ve been publishing in the past few months, including some about places you told us are haunted, such as as a local tattoo shop (legs with no upper body attached?) and an old school building (there are no escape windows in the former nurse’s station, so just be aware of that).
We’ll start with the mild stuff:
Family Halloween things to do in Dayton: A guide
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
There are many Halloween attractions and events created for the whole family, including in the Dayton area. Click through for our roundup.
Hayrides in Dayton and the region: Where to go
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Hayrides are a popular agritourism attraction, where guests jump into the back of a tractor-drawn wagon filled with hay for seating. These can be family friendly or frightening. This is a guide to several hayrides in the Dayton area.
Halloween Haunt at Kings Island is a non-scary place during the day
Warren County amusement park Kings Island is known for hosting its annual Halloween Haunt event, which celebrates the spookiest time of year with scare mazes and roaming actors. However, for families not looking for a fright-filled experience, the park also also an all-ages Halloween celebration known as “Tricks and Treats.” On select days now through Nov. 2, guests will be able to take part in a variety of seasonal activities and check out special live shows.
Other Halloween content
What is it like being a business neighbor to Foy’s Halloween Store? Here’s what some of them said
Credit: Alex Cutler
Credit: Alex Cutler
During the Halloween season, few places in the Dayton region are busier than Foy’s Halloween and Variety Store. This shop, which sells a large selection of Halloween-themed items and costumes in Fairborn, has been a staple of the community for nearly 100 years.
From ‘Zipperface’ to zombies: Brimstone Haunt makeup artist has painted on people for nearly 25 years
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Ryan “Hank” Henry can be found driving RVs and other equipment across the country throughout the week, but when it comes to Fridays and Saturdays during the haunt season, he’s creating scary faces and chasing wagons with a combine.
WATCH: Lewisburg Haunted Cave adds 350 feet of new underground trail
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Travel 20 minutes west of Englewood and 80 feet below ground to explore one of the world’s longest haunts situated in an abandoned limestone mine.
Is a Dayton tattoo shop and the nearby salon haunted? Locals say yes
Just north of the Interstate 70 overpass on Dixie Drive in Dayton sits Wells & Co. Custom Tattoos and Looks That Kill Salon. Both businesses have been in the building for four years, but there’s a lot more going on in addition to people expressing themselves through tattoo art, piercings and hair coloring and styles.
‘When you leave… you believe!’: Touring Middletown’s haunted Poasttown school
We went to Poasttown Elementary School in Middletown, a former Madison Twp. school building, where the motto is: “When you leave… you believe!”
