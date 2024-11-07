Gem City Living | Comedians Rob Schneider, Sebastian Maniscalco in Dayton this weekend 🎤

The Emmy-nominated Schneider is best known as a “Saturday Night Live” alum who has also appeared in such films and TV shows as “Men Behaving Badly,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Benchwarmers.” He also recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy” and the recently released “Hubie Halloween.” He’s recently been in the news for apologizing for his strained, complicated relationship with daughter Elle King. He’ll perform Friday at the Victoria Theatre.

Comedian, actor and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco’s “It Ain’t Right” tour will roast “nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices and the social media circus.” Maniscalco has also been hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” He’ll perform Sunday at the Nutter Center.

This week’s edition also spotlights a cultural celebration of Diwali, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, Dayton Dinner Theater, the buzzworthy film “Anora,” and Space Three fitness studio’s fifth anniversary.

😊Around Town: 10 things to do in Dayton and the region this weekend

In addition to high profile comedy shows this weekend, the 54th annual Dayton Book Fair returns to Montgomery County Fairgrounds, AcadeCon brings tabletop gaming to Dayton Convention Center, and Diwali will be celebrated at Sinclair Community College. Read more about these events and others.

📚Literati: Dayton Literary Peace Prize honors President Jimmy Carter and other authors this weekend

President Jimmy Carter, a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, will be honored as the 2024 recipient of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation’s Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award at a private gala Nov. 10 at the Schuster Center.

Also, “Prophet Song” by Paul Lynch (Grove Press) is the winner of the 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize for fiction, and “Built from the Fire” by Victor Luckerson (Random House) is the winner of the 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize for nonfiction. “The Postcard” by Anne Berest (Europa Editions) is the runner-up in the fiction category, and “Red Memory” by Tania Branigan (W.W. Norton) is the runner-up in the nonfiction category.

Read more about a special conversation with the authors taking place Nov. 9 at the Victoria Theatre.

🎭Stage Notes: Dayton native served as art director of ‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares’ in New York City and other notable arts news

Dayton native and Muse Machine alum Ray Zupp recently had a hand in bringing spooky season to New York’s Rockefeller Center as art director of “Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares.” Read more about this haunted maze experience and other notable arts news.

🎵Music: Virtuosic guitarist Nick Cassarino to perform soon at Brightside

New York-based guitar virtuoso Nick Cassarino, who has performed with such acts as Nth Power and the Jennifer Hartswick Band, is heading out on his first solo tour with a stop Nov. 14 at The Brightside in downtown Dayton. Read more about his intimate, stripped-down acoustic tour.

🎄Around Town: Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center again hosts annual holiday festival

The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering will celebrate the holidays Dec. 7 with festive art activities and opportunities to purchase works by local artists. Read more about this annual festival.

🎬Around Town: Dayton Dinner Theater at The Brightside: ‘It’s an excuse to have a movie party’

The Dayton Dinner Theater enjoys showing classic movies within an experience that features themed cocktails and food as well as a sing-a-long. The 2024-2025 season kicked off Oct. 27 at The Brightside with “Hocus Pocus” and the holiday slate includes “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “A Christmas Story.” Check out the remainder of the schedule and an overview of the organization.

⭐A Day In The Life: Meet local artist Ashley Speelman

Ashley Speelman, a self-described “gig worker,” is a local artist who has painted murals around town, including at Joui Wine, and at Shag and Crush salons. Read more about her eclectic artistry and creative passions.

🧘‍♀️Get Active: Space Three fitness studio to celebrate anniversary with weekend of wellness, including free classes

Space Three, the downtown Dayton fitness studio, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. An open house will take place Nov. 8 offering a variety of health and wellness vendors as well as a weekend of free classes. Read more about this community-focused space for group fitness.

🎬Movie of the Week: “Anora”

Oscar buzz! Sean Baker’s acclaimed romantic dramedy, which won the coveted Palme d’Or (Best Film) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, opens Thursday at The Neon. Mikey Madison (2022′s “Scream”) stars as Anora, a Brooklyn stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Last year’s Palme d’Or winner was “Anatomy of a Fall,” which was nominated for five Oscars, winning for Best Adapted Screenplay, so “Anora,”which has drawn comparisons to “Pretty Woman” as well as the films of Jim Jarmusch and Martin Scorsese, could be embraced by the Academy with equal admiration.

Jonathan McNeal, manager of The Neon, has high praise for the film, saying it “will be a big part of the conversation this award season.”

“Baker is no stranger to The Neon,” McNeal added. “His films ‘The Florida Project’ and ‘Red Rocket’ were both well received. This new film is definitely one for adults.”

For more information, visit neonmovies.com.

⭐Community Spotlight: Gabriel van Aalst

Australia native Gabriel van Aalst is Dayton Live’s new president and CEO. He oversees a company that draws more than 400,000 guests to more than 400 presentations annually. Read more about his journey from Sydney to Dayton and his community-minded plans for Dayton Live’s future.

📷Photos: Bombers & Brews, Dayton Dia de los Meurtos, Monster Jam

After Dark: Bombers & Brews returned to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Nov. 2.

The Dayton Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration took place Nov. 2 at Dayton Metro Library Main in downtown Dayton.

The Monster Jam monster truck competition stopped at Wright State University’s Nutter Center Nov. 2-3.

🎤ICYMI: Dayton comedian’s first special streaming on Tubi

Credit: Chris West Credit: Chris West

Comedian and Dayton native Raymond Jackson’s first comedy special is streaming on Tubi as part of a series called “Live from the Living Room.” Read more about Jackson, who has opened for such comedic heavyweights as Dave Chappelle, Steve Harvey and Katt Williams.

