3 restaurant changes happening on Brown Street in Dayton

El Rancho Grande ➡️ Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina

After operating at the corner of Brown and Stewart Streets near the University of Dayton for 10 years, El Rancho Grande has closed its doors.

Marketing Director Nathan Taylor said they decided to sell the location to someone else because El Rancho Grande is more of a family-oriented restaurant.

“That area/location was more for the college students,” Taylor said.

There appears to be a new restaurant opening at 1200 Brown St. Suite 180 called, “Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina.”

Pita Pit ➡️ Wat Da Pho Express

A new restaurant offering Vietnamese cuisine is planning to open on Brown Street near the University of Dayton this fall.

Wat Da Pho Express will be located at 1047 Brown St. in the former Pita Pit space. Pita Pit closed in Nov. 2024.

“Brown Street is a high-traffic, high-energy area with a great mix of students, young professionals, and longtime Dayton residents,” said Steven Huynh, who owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le. “We saw a gap in the market for authentic Vietnamese cuisine served in a fast, approachable format.”

Wat Da Pho opened its doors in Beavercreek at 3464 Pentagon Blvd. Suite D in Jan. 2017. In 2024, the owners opened an express location at 7612 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

Customers can expect signature items such as pho, banh mi and bubble tea at the Dayton location.

The owners are hoping to open in September. They’re currently in the final stages of revising their building permit with the City of Dayton.

Wizard of Za ➡️ Prime BBQ Smokehouse

Prime BBQ Smokehouse has opened its first location in the Dayton region after operating in Monroe for nearly five years.

The restaurant is located at 1200 Brown St. Suite 150 in the former space of The Wizard of Za. The pizza shop closed in May 2024.

“We are best known for our brisket,” said Eddie Yasso, who owns the business with his brother, Wally, and cousin, Sam Jabro. “We offer pulled pork, brisket, ribs, rib tips, bourbon chicken, smoked chicken, smoked wings — all the meats you could think of we smoke.”

All meats are smoked daily and all sides are homemade. From mac and cheese, green beans and baked beans to collard greens, buttered sweet corn and fries, the restaurant offers a variety of options.

The owners are planning to open a second location in Dayton at 3013 Salem Ave. That location is expected to open before the end of the year.