7 new superintendents serving Dayton-area school districts this year

Kettering, Brookville and Centerville all replaced their superintendents, who retired earlier this year. Combined, former Kettering superintendent Scott Inskeep, former Brookville superintendent Tim Hopkins and former Centerville superintendent Tom Henderson had about 43 years of experience as top school administrators and even more in the education field.

Hopkins was the longest-serving superintendent in Montgomery County, having served for 22 years.

New Centerville superintendent Jon Wesney was previously the director of business operations for the district and has served in the school district since 1997.

Mindy McCarty-Stewart, formerly of Wilmington Schools, replaced Inskeep. She is the first female top administrator for Kettering Schools.

Jason Wood is Brookville’s new superintendent. Wood served as the superintendent of the Coldwater Exempted Village Schools in Mercer County since 2015. He has worked as a principal, athletic director, teacher and coach during his 27-year career in education.

Replacing superintendents who left for other jobs

Jason Enix is replacing former superintendent Mario Basora in Huber Heights. Basora left the district earlier this year for a job in the private sector.

Enix is a Wayne High School graduate. He was previously at Reading School District near Cincinnati for the past two years and served as assistant superintendent in Beavercreek. Interim Superintendent Kelly Spivey served after Basora’s departuret.

Springboro superintendent Carrie Hester, who was previously Springboro’s assistant superintendent of operations, planned to leave the district for a job at Northwest Schools earlier this year, but stayed after previous superintendent Larry Hook left for a job at Forest Hills schools on Cincinnati’s east side and she was promoted.

Interim superintendents

Joe Scholler, Sr. is Valley View’s interim superintendent. He served as interim superintendent in 2017. Previous Valley View superintendent Ben Richards resigned to become the superintendent of Tiffin City Schools in northwest Ohio.

In Bethel Local Schools, Matthew Chrispin is interim superintendent for the district after previous superintendent Justin Firks left. Firks was superintendent for three years and his resignation came about the same time as the school board’s conversations over transgender students’ access to bathrooms.

Chrispin previously served as superintendent for the Bucyrus City Schools and the Fredericktown Local Schools in north central Ohio.

Upcoming retirement

Ramey has announced he will retire by the end of the year. Oakwood Schools sent out information last week noting the Board of Education has engaged K-12 Business Consulting to help find the next superintendent and expects to name an interim superintendent in November and a permanent replacement next summer.