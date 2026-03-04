Dayton region ranks high, UD and RedHawks win and more headlines

🐕 Pilot program approved: Montgomery County commissioners have approved a three-month pilot program to increase transfer partnerships and behavioral support for dogs at the Animal Resource Center, as we learn from a story from Sydney Dawes. County officials say the agreement sprouted from the monthslong collaboration of Montgomery County Animal Welfare Taskforce members.

🏀 UD and Miami win: The Flyers beat Richmond on the road 65-60, and the RedHawks stayed undefeated after a 74-72 win over Toledo. You can see photos from the UD win here, and read a recap of the Miami game here. If you are keeping track at home, the RedHawks only have one regular-season game left, and if they win, they finish the season undefeated! We will be covering that final regular season game against Ohio for you.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to also have my Morning Briefing newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

LOCAL NEWS

• Recent gas price jump attributed to Iran conflict boosting seasonal changes

• GOP lawmaker floats tourism pass to provide discounts for Ohioans, out of state residents

• WATCH: Footage released from Caleb Flynn’s arrest for wife’s killing

LIFE

• What a year inside Dayton’s old homes taught me about history, haunted hallways and the people who keep them alive

• Mainstream brings genre-fluid band to Dayton’s Hidden Gem

• New gardeners can learn about seed-starting this weekend at Cox Arboretum

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Dayton man accused of driving high at time of fatal Washington Twp. crash

• Man accused of selling drugs to Dayton man charged in his death

SPORTS

• Girls basketball: Carroll, CJ set up GCL showdown for D-III regional title

• WATCH: Urbana’s Drew Dixon drills late three to propel Urbana past Oakwood

• Boys basketball: Northridge pulls away from Dunbar in 4th, advances to district final

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: Explosions heard in Tehran and Jerusalem on fifth day of war

• Israel targets Iran’s security forces and leadership as Iran presses attacks across the region

• Takeaways from the first elections of the 2026 midterm campaigns

PHOTOS: 2026 Dayton Adult Prom ‘A Night in Wonderland’ at the Dayton Arcade

The eighth annual sold-out Dayton Adult Prom recently took place at the Dayton Arcade. Were you there? You didn’t have to be, because we have a photo gallery for you to look through this morning! You can see all the great photos from Tom Gilliam here.