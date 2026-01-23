Editor’s read: What to know this Friday, Jan. 23

🏀 WSU game time change: Speaking of this weekend’s weather, the Raiders are moving up Saturday’s game start time because of it.

🏠 Fun things to do this weekend: If you want to do something fun in the Miami Valley (that doesn’t involve shoveling snow), we have a list that includes the Greene County Home Show!

Local store shelves emptying ahead of large winter storm

Have you joined the rush of local folks buying milk and bread ahead of this weekend’s weather? If so, you are not alone, as you can read in Michael Kurtz’s story.

• Snowy travel headache: This weekend’s snow could create trouble on the roads. Read more about what is expected in Kristen Spicker’s story.

• In case you missed it: We have reported that Dayton is opening warming centers during the cold and snowy weather. You can read more in Daniel Susco’s story.

Wright State adjusts Northern Kentucky game start time due to anticipated weather

If you had plans to go to the Nutter Center Saturday night, you will want to know that, because of the expected weather, the game start time has changed!

• When will the game start?: The game against Northern Kentucky will now start at 1 p.m., instead of 7 p.m.

• How can I watch?: Despite the change in time, the game is still going to air on ESPN+.

• UD game time change as well: The Flyers road matchup against Saint Joseph’s will now be at 2 p.m., instead of 6 p.m.

