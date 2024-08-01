July’s most-read stories: $138 million Powerball winner, Homeland Security raids and more

Credit: AP Credit: AP

One lucky winner has $138 million reasons to have a booming July.

The Walmart Supercenter at 7680 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights sold the winning Powerball auto-pick ticket matching all five numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 2-26-33-55-57 and the red Powerball number was 22. The Powerplay was 2X.

The winner will have the option to take the $138 million jackpot in an annuity or the cash option prize of $65.8 million after taxes.

Fuyao says Moraine factory not target of Homeland Security, IRS raids

Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass America reiterated that its Moraine factory was part of an investigation Friday by federal authorities that stopped production for several hours, but is not the target of the probe.

Fuyao said it was told by federal authorities that a third-party employment services company is the focus of the investigation, according to a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing by the company.

“Federal government agents and supporting local law enforcement officers visited Fuyao Glass America, Inc. (”FGA”) as part of an investigation which we believe involves certain FGA contractors. The company intends to cooperate fully with the investigation,” said Lei Shi, Fuyao Glass America community relations manager, in a statement to the Dayton Daily News.

Payroll Project: City of Kettering’s highest paid employees in 2023

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The city of Kettering paid 197 employees more than $100,000 in 2023, up 16 from 2022, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project. This is close to half of the 398 employees who made over $50,000 last year.

Close to 75% of city employees who made over $100,000 were part of the fire or police division. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Matthew Greeson, the city manager and Kettering’s highest paid employee in 2023, made $236,431 in 2023. This is more than the $222,405 former City Manager Mark Schwieterman made in the final year of his contract. In January 2024, Greeson and all non-union workers received a pay raise of 2.25%.

ABX Air lands place on $873 million military contract

A Wilmington air cargo carrier has been named to a significant military transportation contract.

ABX Air Inc. has been added as the 23rd awardee in a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract with an estimated combined value of $873 million, the Department of Defense recently said.

This contract provides air charter transportation services for one-time domestic passenger, cargo, and combined movements at both military and commercial airfields.

La Comedia announces shows for upcoming 50th anniversary season

A new era is in full steam at La Comedia Dinner Theatre which will celebrate its 50th anniversary season in 2025 with eight shows appearing on its Springboro stage for the first time.

The mainstage season will consist of Bruce Joel Rubin, Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard’s “Ghost, the Musical” (Jan. 10-Feb. 9, 2025), the Tony Award-winning jukebox musical “Jersey Boys” (Feb. 13-Mar. 23, 2025), Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning “Into the Woods” (Mar. 27-May 4, 2025), Stephen Schwartz and John Caird’s biblical musical “Children of Eden” (May 8-June 15, 2025), Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly’s musical adaptation of “Matilda” (June 26-Aug. 10, 2025), Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields’ British farce “The Play That Goes Wrong” (Aug. 14-Sept. 14, 2025), Laurence O’Keefe, Nell Benjamin and Heather Hach’s Tony Award-nominated musical adaptation of “Legally Blonde” (Sept. 18-Oct. 26, 2025), and Leslie Bricusse’s musical adaptation of his Academy Award-nominated “Scrooge! The Musical” (Nov. 1-Dec. 28, 2025).

This strong lineup, one of the most refreshing in recent memory, is the first solely created by La Comedia’s new owners Dave and Sherry Gabert of Vandalia, who took the reins of Ohio’s only professional dinner theatre from the Adkins family last November. Initially tempted to choose a season that looked back, the Gaberts pivoted by embracing new titles and listening to patrons who filled out comment cards.

Quitclaim deed fraud victim wins her house back

A Trotwood woman who said her property was taken from her through a fraudulent quitclaim deed transfer was awarded her house back in a Montgomery County court.

“I’m really just taking it all in,” Robin Mobley told the Dayton Daily News. “In the beginning, I was fighting for my house. But later on, I felt like I was fighting for all of us.”

A quitclaim deed is a document often used by relatives to transfer ownership of a property. No money is involved in the transfer, and no title search is completed to verify ownership of the property.

Map shows where cannabis sales prohibited by law, limiting dispensary options

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Thousands of prohibited spaces for adult-use marijuana sale already exist in Ohio as city and township leaders enact moratoriums against cannabis sales.

Under adult-use marijuana law, recreational sellers cannot operate within 500 feet of a church, public library, public playground, public park or school. This rule mirrors the law medical dispensaries have been required to follow since 2017.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control awarded its first certificates of operation to cannabis growers and processors in July. Pure Ohio Wellness — a grower and processor with a facility in Springfield and medical dispensaries in Dayton and London — was among the few cultivators and processors to receive the state licensing.

Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold at area UDF

Credit: AP Credit: AP

One lucky person bought a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket.

The UDF at 301 W. Central Ave. in Springboro sold the auto-pick ticket matching all five white balls, the Ohio Lottery posted on Facebook.

The winning numbers were 21-26-54-60-64 and red Mega Ball 3. The Megaplier was 3x.

New restaurant opens in Old North Dayton: ‘They closed their chapter and I’m starting mine’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new restaurant serving pizza, subs and more has opened in the former spot of Paisano’s Pizza Pub in Old North Dayton.

Christine Fowler, who owns 201 Tavern with her husband, Shante, said she has always wanted to own her own restaurant/bar. Fowler had been working at the post office for about 12 years when the opportunity to open a restaurant came about. She said she is friends with the Condi family, who previously owned and operated Paisano’s Pizza Pub for more than 50 years. The restaurant had closed in September 2023.

“This isn’t the same place as I like to remind the people, sadly, and it’s not the same menu. The Condi family took all of their recipes with them, which I was completely fine with,” Fowler said. “They closed their chapter and I’m starting mine.”

School starts dates: See when your kids go back to school in Dayton region

Almost 200 schools in the Dayton region will start in the next month, bringing relief to some parents and sadness for some kids.

The earliest schools begin Aug. 5, and the latest schools begin after Labor Day. Most schools begin the week of Aug. 12 with many schools beginning Aug. 15 or 16.

Here are the start dates for local schools in Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties based on the schools’ website. Not all schools are listed.

