LIVE UPDATES: ‘Trump Baby’ balloon debuts, protests planned

‘Trump Baby’ balloon debuts

Several protests are planned today around the NATO PA event.

This morning, the iconic “Trump Baby” balloon was inflated in a parking lot at the corner of East Second and North Jefferson streets. The parking lot is a designated area that police encourage protesters to use.

The giant balloon shows a shirtless, orange-skinned President Trump in a baby’s diaper, with a cell phone in hand. Trump was invited to the parliamentary assembly sessions in the city but isn’t expected to attend.

About fifteen people congregated in the protest zone by around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Several protests are planned both in the zone and in other parts of the city throughout today.

Video tour of historic courthouse exhibit

The historic Montgomery County Courthouse is housing a special historical exhibit for the NATO PA.

Titled “Dayton Around the World,” the exhibit features artifacts and stories that celebrate Dayton’s legacy including the Wright Brothers’ groundbreaking aviation innovations and the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords.

The exhibit will be open to the public for two days following the event.

Our videographer visited the courthouse to produce a video sneak peak of the exhibit.

