Miamisburg eyes summer opening for public pool following revamp

That led to the facility not opening for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and plans for major changes to the site.

“The project is extremely complex and touches nearly every facet of the current site,” Ryan Davis, the city’s parks and recreation director, told this news outlet.

Davis said completed work to date includes:

Demolition of the former pool structure

Excavation of the lap pool, exercise pool, and recreation/leisure pool

Installation of all major underground utilities and drainage infrastructure (nearly complete)

Expansion of building structures and preparation for interior mechanical and electrical work

Concrete slabs completed for the lap pool and exercise pool

Initial site grading and early work on the expanded parking lot

“While significant transformation has already begun, we are approximately 40% complete on the project to date,” Davis said.

Work still ahead includes framing and pouring the walls for the lap and exercise pools and completing the slab and walls of the recreation and leisure pool, he said.

Crews will also begin excavation and construction of the kiddie pool and the installation of finishes such as tile work, diving boards, handrails and accessibility features, Davis said. Mechanical systems, including piping, filtration, heaters and sanitation equipment, are slated for installation, plus full construction of the pool deck, shade structures and other site amenities.

Additional upgrades will feature new slide towers, upgraded lighting and expanded parking, he said.

Inside the aquatic center, workers will complete finishes and install mechanical and electrical systems, Davis said. The project also will require final landscaping, safety inspections and staff training prior the facility opens, he said.

The construction plan has never anticipated a full 2026 summer season, and based on current progress, the project is projected to be completed this coming summer, Davis said.

“This means the pool will not be open by Memorial Day 2026, and the city is currently planning various options for a shortened operational period if construction wraps up as forecasted,” he said. “Weather remains a major variable, as several key phases, particularly pool construction, are weather-dependent and critical elements to the construction timeline.”

Contractors are “working diligently” to make-up any lost time whenever possible, Davis said.

Heavy rains have occasionally slowed excavation and earthwork, though the team builds flexibility into the schedule and is working to make up time during favorable conditions, he said.

The site’s history as a former aquatic center has added complexity, requiring the removal and rerouting of outdated underground pipes and electrical lines.

Staffing presents another hurdle, as the shortened 2026 season will make hiring more of a challenge, he said.

“The city will begin recruiting key positions soon, including assistant pool managers, to ensure readiness once an opening date can be confirmed,” Davis said.