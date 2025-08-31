Miamisburg to celebrate nearly $10.3M park upgrade

The Sycamore Trails Park project is “a near complete transformation” of the 75-acre park, Miamisburg Parks & Recreation Director Ryan Davis previously told this news outlet.

“With this project, we have continued our transformation of parks in Miamisburg,” Davis said in a statement. “In doing so, we have created more than just a park, we have built a place for memories and experiences, a place for the community to enjoy the outdoors and a place the community can be proud of.”

As part of that revamp, Sycamore Trails Park now offers a new road connecting the three areas of the park, additional parking areas, two new shelter/restroom pavilions, a new freestanding shelter and two new playgrounds, plus a rebuilt fishing pond and redesigned disc golf course.

There’s a new sports court area featuring two basketball courts, four pickleball courts and two tennis/pickleball courts.

Additional paved walking trails are positioned throughout the park, totaling nearly two miles of paved trails on site.

A new adult fitness area includes stations for as many as 20 users, featuring a variety of new equipment and posted instructions with workout ideas. Nearby, children ages 5 to 12 can use obstacle course equipment designed for jumping, pulling, swinging and balancing.

A park grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 6.

The event will feature a deejay, food trucks, basketball, pickleball and tennis tournaments with prizes for the winners, golf cart tours of the park, a fishing derby, face painting and a yoga class.

A community picnic, with visitors bringing their own lunch, begins at noon at the north pavilion. From noon to 3 p.m., the park will be open for free play.

Visitors may stop by at any time to explore the park. Staff will be stationed throughout the park to help show the new amenities and answer questions.

Both of the park’s parking lots will be open to use during the day. As the lots fill up, the city will provide a shuttle bus coming and going with stops at the north pavilion and the south parking lot. The shuttle will run all day.

Miamisburg Community Fund is aiming to raise around $750,000 for the project, city officials previously said. Approximately $670,000 has been raised so far.

Most of the funding for the project came from the city’s General Fund Reserves. A smaller portion was covered through debt financing.

Sycamore Trails Park is Miamisburg’s only “nature park” with nearly 75 acres of trails and forest. It was dedicated in 1970, making it one of the city’s oldest parks.

Most of its features were built during the 1970s. Plans to renovate the park were first discussed in 1994 as part of a long-term planning effort.

Prior to this renovation, the park had not received any major upgrades since 1995.

Miamisburg is working to fix and improve the closed Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center and hopes to reopen the facility in 2026. In May 2024, it completed its yearlong, $5.5 million Riverfront Park project, which transformed approximately 7.5 acres of property between the Main Street business strip and the Great Miami River.