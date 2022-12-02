Oakwood school forums focus on district’s strengths, needs in search for new leader

One attendee said she was impressed with “the strong academics” and a “very supportive environment” in K-12 instruction while another noted that the “teachers are engaged.”

Oakwood “is a district where you can go and talk with the principal. You can talk with the superintendent. You can see these members in our community, too,” one resident said.

“I think that sort of walkability – that community aspect – is definitely one of the greatest assets. … those kind of interactions are really valued here,” he added.

Yet the district has seen “significant” demographics shifts and needs “more forceful leadership,” said Sam Dorf, an associate professor at the University of Dayton who has been active in Oakwood school issues.

“The expectations for the workforce that the students are entering — or the collegiate experience that are students are entering — has changed also,” he said.

“The administration has been willing to (change), but they’re not moving necessarily as fast as other districts,” Dorf added. “So, I think willingness to make hard decisions and a willingness to be bold in leadership and envisioning the kind of education and the kind of environments we want for our students has been slow.”

Another attendee said when the district seeks feedback, “it feels like we’re being asked for input to placate us … I don’t agree with a lot of people here, I think, on issues. But we agree very much on substance.”

Search conductor K-12 Business Consulting Inc. said input from all the forums will be part of profile of what the community is seeking in a successor for Ramey, who is stepping down Dec. 31 after more than nine years.

Director of Educational Services and Human Resources Allyson Couch has been named as his temporary replacement.

A survey, available at oakwoodschools.org, closes today and the job will be posted through Jan. 6, according to the district.

K-12′s Frank Forsthoefel said his operation is now seeking to attract “high-performing” potential candidates.

K-12 will recommend applicants to the Oakwood board of education with interviews projected for mid-January, he said.

Forsthoefel said a targeted date for the board of education to pick a candidate is mid-February.