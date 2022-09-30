Our most-read stories from September: ‘Zombie deer’, ‘hooning’, state report cards and more

It is one of the most common deer illnesses, and it occurs in late summer and fall in deer herds across North America.

READ MORE HERE

Judge hits Miami Twp. wedding venue operator with $50K penalty: ‘Get around this’

A Montgomery County judge found a Miami Twp. wedding venue operator in contempt of court, ordering him to pay $50,000 plus attorneys’ fees to the township for continuing to hold celebrations on his property after an injunction was ordered.

Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton’s Aug. 30 decision in the case of Miami Twp. Board of Trustees vs. Darren Powlette says “the court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the defendants have operated the barn located at 7757 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miami Township, for celebratory events in defiance of this court’s injunction.”

“In fact, this court specifically finds Mr. Powlette disobeyed the court’s December 29, 2021, order and that the evidence demonstrates intentional disregard of the court’s order,” Skelton said in his ruling.

READ MORE HERE

Local schools among Ohio’s top 10, bottom 10 in new state report cards

Local school districts were rated among the very best and worst in the state Thursday, as the 2021-22 state report cards were released for K-12 public schools.

Schools were not given an overall rating this year, but on individual report card components — largely based on state testing — a traditional trend held true. Wealthier suburban districts including Oakwood, Bellbrook and Springboro were among the highest scorers, while high-poverty districts — Dayton Public, Jefferson Twp., Trotwood-Madison — ranked near the bottom of the state.

The Ohio Department of Education puts out these scores each year to give the public a sense of how districts, individual buildings and charter schools are doing.

READ MORE HERE

Hall of Fame Coldwater baseball coach Harlamert dies at 51

Brian Harlamert, the head baseball coach at Coldwater High School since 1998 and a member of the Dayton Flyers Hall of Fame, died on Wednesday at 51, the school announced.

“The Coldwater Family has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of a beloved teacher and baseball coach Mr. Brian Harlamert,” Superintendent Doug Mader said in a statement. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the Harlamert family and Mr. Harlamert’s colleagues, students, players and friends.”

A cause of death was not announced.

READ MORE HERE

13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton

Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley.

When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than any other U.S. city, records show.

While the Dayton area does not produce the number of patents it once did, innovation is well alive today with area inventors, researchers and companies.

Below are just some of the creators and their inventions from the Dayton area:

READ MORE HERE

Dayton has battle plan to fight ‘hooning,’ automobile ‘clown acts’ on Gettysburg

Dayton has developed an action plan to combat illegal street racing, “automobile circus acts” and “hooning” on Gettysburg Avenue.

But these are short-term interventions, and the long-term fix is major road reconstruction, officials said.

“There’s going to be a Gettysburg redesign that’s going to incorporate permanent changes,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “But the problem with road design work is much of that work is funded five years out, so we want to get something in place (now).”

READ MORE HERE

Fairfield home builder killed, 21 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

A prominent Fairfield home builder was killed in a multi-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend that injured 21 others on Interstate 75 near Lima.

The crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes near the state Route 309 exit in Allen County.

A 2019 Freightliner driven by a 75-year-old Vermilion man was approaching slowed traffic from a separate crash when the semi struck several vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash involving nine vehicles, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post.

READ MORE HERE

WWII veteran and paratrooper Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin dies at 101

James “Pee Wee” Martin — a locally celebrated and much-loved World War II veteran who parachuted into France with Allied troops on D-Day — died Sunday, Patriot Day, according to his family. He was 101 years old.

Martin, a Sugarcreek Twp. resident, parachuted into Normandy near Saint-Come-du-Mont behind Utah Beach at 12:30 a.m. on D-Day.

Martin later fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and he received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and European African Middle Eastern Service Medal for his service. Martin earned the nickname “Pee Wee” by being the lightest paratrooper in his regiment.

READ MORE HERE

CVS closing 4 more stores across region in coming weeks

CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

The stores include 900 N. Broad St. in Fairborn, 2657 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine, 430 Arlington Road in Brookville and 605 W. Main St. in New Lebanon, CVS said.

“All prescriptions are being seamlessly transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, ensuring uninterrupted patient service,” CVS Pharmacy spokeswoman Amy Thibault, said in an email to the Dayton Daily News. “We can accommodate 100% of colleagues impacted by these decisions, all of whom have been offered comparable roles at our other nearby locations.”

READ MORE HERE

Thousands participate in 26th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon events

Thousands of runners gathered Saturday for the 26th annual United States Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

Supporters cheered from the sidelines as participants from around the country and world crossed the finish line near the U.S. Air Force Museum.

Rene Aldrich traveled from Nashville, Tenn., to run in Saturday’s race. She said this was her first time participating in the U.S. Air Force Marathon, but it’s something she’s wanted to do for years.

READ MORE HERE