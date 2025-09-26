Payroll Project: Beavercreek’s highest paid employees in 2024

This sets Beavercreek apart from the area’s other largest cities, Dayton and Kettering, where the city manager tops the city’s payroll. Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum ranked third in the city last year. A recent Dayton Daily News analysis of city manager pay and performance found Landrum’s most recent performance evaluation from November 2024 was a “sentiment analysis and summary of city council results.” This document was assembled by city council after a closed-door executive session, according to the city’s human resources director.

Landrum received both positive feedback and areas for improvement.

“Pete Landrum continues to receive high praise for his dedication, financial expertise, and efforts to improve city operations and workplace culture. His openness to feedback and ability to lead during challenging periods reflect positive growth,” reads a summary.

“However, opportunities remain to enhance his listening and collaboration with Council, refine his communication style, and actively engage in strategic initiatives,” it continues. “Addressing these areas will further solidify his effectiveness and ensure greater alignment with Council and community expectations.”

Landrum’s 2024 compensation was $186,633, including a $5,000 vehicle allowance and $420 cell phone allowance. His total compensation in 2023 was $174,977, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Beavercreek employees last year were:

Jeffrey Fiorita, Chief of Police: $214,741 William Kucera, Financial Administrative Services Director: 204,194 Pete Landrum: City Manager, $186,633 Monica Jones, Assistant City Manager: $148,200 Shawn Sumner, Police Captain: $144,712 Brad Piasecki, Police Sergeant: $144,692 Jeffrey Moorman, Public Services Director: $137,119 Justin Tolley, Police Sergeant: $134,071 Brian Cline, Police Sergeant: $133,866 Kristopher Brownlee: Police Sergeant: $133,735