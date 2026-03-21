Task force results, Flynn case update and more local headlines

Caleb Flynn arrives at a detention facility. TIPP CITY POLICE

Caleb Flynn arrives at a detention facility. TIPP CITY POLICE
Local News
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1 hour ago
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We can’t complain about the weather right now, can we? Hopefully you were able to escape outside and enjoy yesterday’s weather, like my family was able to. It’s good to stop and remember that there are other parts of the country dealing with snow and frigid temperatures still, while I’m outside in shorts while walking my dog for the second time in one day. Speaking of fun outdoors, towards the end of this newsletter we have some fun and local options for kiddos today! Yes, it may be the weekend, but we still have a lot of news coverage for you to read through this Saturday morning...

🚨 Task force results: Eleven men are facing charges as part of a task force operation targeting people seeking to engage with sex workers and solicit minors. As Kristen Spicker writes, the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force participated in the multi-day operation and partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

⚖️ Flynn case update: The defense team in a murder case involving a beloved Tipp City mother, coach and educator is again asking a judge to issue a gag order and to block public access to court documents, saying the accused’s constitutional rights have been violated. You can read more about this in Jen Balduf’s story here.

🏀Tournament losses: Both the WSU Raiders and MU RedHawks played yesterday, and sadly both lost. Virginia beat Wright State 82-73, and then Tennessee beat Miami University 78-56. Meanwhile, the Flyers play on in the NIT, with a game against North Carolina Wilmington at 7 p.m. today at Trask Arena.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

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Ohio officials warned against chat apps, and 8 ways we use public records laws

Wright State featured on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for March Madness

LIFE

Springboro STEMfest returns Monday with hands-on learning for every age

See this two-part art exhibition in Dayton before it’s gone

Cincinnati Reds food: Great American Ball Park shows off what’s new for 2026

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Woman gets prison for armed robbery, throwing chemical in victim’s face

Riverside police officer recovering at home after being hit by vehicle

SPORTS

Dayton basketball: How to watch the Flyers NIT game against UNCW

Centerville grad ends college career with 21-point performance in NCAA tournament

Boys basketball: Dennis comes up clutch again, Trotwood wins D-III state championship

NATION & WORLD

The Latest: US deploys more troops to Mideast as Trump considers ‘winding down’ military operations

Iran says its Natanz nuclear facility has been hit in an airstrike

Officials say at least 10 people were killed in a South Korean factory fire

FREE CONTENT: Easter egg hunts in Dayton and surrounding areas begin this weekend

Across our area there are a variety of egg hunts and other events celebrating the holiday, and of course we have a list for you! The list includes two egg hunts happening today, as well as locations, dates and information on all the events. You can read through that list here.

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Ashley Flynn case: Husband’s Constitutional rights violated, defense...
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11 charged in Montgomery County after task force targets solicitation...

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