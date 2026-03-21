Task force results, Flynn case update and more local headlines

⚖️ Flynn case update: The defense team in a murder case involving a beloved Tipp City mother, coach and educator is again asking a judge to issue a gag order and to block public access to court documents, saying the accused’s constitutional rights have been violated. You can read more about this in Jen Balduf’s story here.

🏀Tournament losses: Both the WSU Raiders and MU RedHawks played yesterday, and sadly both lost. Virginia beat Wright State 82-73, and then Tennessee beat Miami University 78-56. Meanwhile, the Flyers play on in the NIT, with a game against North Carolina Wilmington at 7 p.m. today at Trask Arena.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Ohio child care centers fear closure even with increased state funding

• Ohio officials warned against chat apps, and 8 ways we use public records laws

• Wright State featured on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for March Madness

LIFE

• Springboro STEMfest returns Monday with hands-on learning for every age

• See this two-part art exhibition in Dayton before it’s gone

• Cincinnati Reds food: Great American Ball Park shows off what’s new for 2026

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Woman gets prison for armed robbery, throwing chemical in victim’s face

• Riverside police officer recovering at home after being hit by vehicle

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: How to watch the Flyers NIT game against UNCW

• Centerville grad ends college career with 21-point performance in NCAA tournament

• Boys basketball: Dennis comes up clutch again, Trotwood wins D-III state championship

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: US deploys more troops to Mideast as Trump considers ‘winding down’ military operations

• Iran says its Natanz nuclear facility has been hit in an airstrike

• Officials say at least 10 people were killed in a South Korean factory fire

FREE CONTENT: Easter egg hunts in Dayton and surrounding areas begin this weekend

Across our area there are a variety of egg hunts and other events celebrating the holiday, and of course we have a list for you! The list includes two egg hunts happening today, as well as locations, dates and information on all the events. You can read through that list here.