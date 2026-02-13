Breaking: Cedarville mourns Jim Villinger, the legendary football coach who built the area’s first small school powerhouse

TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Friday, Feb. 13

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

We made it to Friday! Yes, it’s Friday the 13th, but please don’t let that scare you away from getting caught up on the local news you need to know today. Speaking of Friday the 13th, we have a story for you on the day itself, as well as some urban legends in Dayton history. However, we have some other important stories to get to first...

👩🏻‍⚖️ Ruling with local impact: A U.S. District Court judge rejects the federal government’s request for a stay on her order that stopped Haiti from losing its Temporary Protected Status. Our news team is taking a look at local impact and reaction.

🏗️ New local job center: Montgomery County leaders are going to create a new Job Center! According to our story from Sydney Dawes, they will be moving out of their Dayton location and shifting programs this spring to alternative, temporary sites.

💲Water rates: Residents in Yellow Springs still pay the highest water rates in the Dayton region. According to London Bishop’s story, “an annual survey done by the city of Piqua shows the amount you pay for water can vary by hundreds of dollars from one area municipality to the next."

We have a lot more news for you today found below, including a story about a very special birthday tomorrow for one local woman! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to have this newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

Ohio GOP bill would defund public school districts that fight voucher expansion

Airport-area building sells for nearly $42 million

Local contractor expects to lose 61 employees after ‘potential’ F-15 contract loss

LIFE

To see new works every month by the Dayton Society of Artists, go to the library

What to expect at this year’s Dayton Art & Design Symposium at WSU

Adventure Summit turns 20: How to go and what to expect

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Body found in Harrison Twp. woods

Dayton man sentenced to life in prison in ex-girlfriend’s murder

SPORTS

Wright State basketball: Late cold stretch costs Raiders in 77-74 loss to Detroit Mercy

Girls basketball: Bellbrook handles Waynesville 61-30 in season finales for SWBL champions

Fairmont finishes undefeated regular season

NATION & WORLD

Second US aircraft carrier is being sent to the Middle East, AP source says, as Iran tensions high

Trump heads to Fort Bragg to cheer special forces members who ousted Venezuela’s Maduro

Trump administration reaches a trade deal to lower Taiwan’s tariff barriers

SPECIAL CONTENT: Turning 100 on Valentine’s Day

Hopefully it’s not a surprise to you that tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and if it is, you may want to start making plans and looking at flower prices this morning. Tomorrow also happens to be a very special day for one local resident. As our own Michael Kurtz’s story tells us: Centerville resident Emmy Lou Douglas will celebrate her 100th birthday and 100th Valentine’s Day!

In Other News
1
VIDEO: Guests eat, hit the dance floor at Goodwill Easterseals...
2
VIDEO: Guests meet to enjoy Sweetheart Soirée at The Courtyard at...
3
OPINION: Hiring of quality law enforcement officers a great challenge
4
‘A vibrant community’: onMain refreshes mixed-use master plan
5
Letters to the editor: GOP wants to destroy unions

About the Author

Follow Jeremy Ratliff on facebookFollow Jeremy Ratliff on twitter