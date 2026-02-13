TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Friday, Feb. 13

🏗️ New local job center: Montgomery County leaders are going to create a new Job Center! According to our story from Sydney Dawes, they will be moving out of their Dayton location and shifting programs this spring to alternative, temporary sites.

💲Water rates: Residents in Yellow Springs still pay the highest water rates in the Dayton region. According to London Bishop’s story, “an annual survey done by the city of Piqua shows the amount you pay for water can vary by hundreds of dollars from one area municipality to the next."

We have a lot more news for you today found below, including a story about a very special birthday tomorrow for one local woman! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to have this newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Ohio GOP bill would defund public school districts that fight voucher expansion

• Airport-area building sells for nearly $42 million

• Local contractor expects to lose 61 employees after ‘potential’ F-15 contract loss

LIFE

• To see new works every month by the Dayton Society of Artists, go to the library

• What to expect at this year’s Dayton Art & Design Symposium at WSU

• Adventure Summit turns 20: How to go and what to expect

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Body found in Harrison Twp. woods

• Dayton man sentenced to life in prison in ex-girlfriend’s murder

SPORTS

• Wright State basketball: Late cold stretch costs Raiders in 77-74 loss to Detroit Mercy

• Girls basketball: Bellbrook handles Waynesville 61-30 in season finales for SWBL champions

• Fairmont finishes undefeated regular season

NATION & WORLD

• Second US aircraft carrier is being sent to the Middle East, AP source says, as Iran tensions high

• Trump heads to Fort Bragg to cheer special forces members who ousted Venezuela’s Maduro

• Trump administration reaches a trade deal to lower Taiwan’s tariff barriers

SPECIAL CONTENT: Turning 100 on Valentine’s Day

Hopefully it’s not a surprise to you that tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and if it is, you may want to start making plans and looking at flower prices this morning. Tomorrow also happens to be a very special day for one local resident. As our own Michael Kurtz’s story tells us: Centerville resident Emmy Lou Douglas will celebrate her 100th birthday and 100th Valentine’s Day!