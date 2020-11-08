X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: 5,500 new cases, Bengals test positive

A man is silhoutted against the wall of a white tent, illuminated by the sun, as he gets a COVID-19 test Wednesday at the Clark County Combined Health District's free COVID testing clinic at Hayward Middle School.

Credit: Springfield News-Sun

By Micah Karr

It is Sunday, November 8, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Two Bengals tested positive for coronavirus

On Friday the Bengals made a statement announcing that two of the team’s players tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not say which players were affected but said that players have not been in Paul Brown Stadium since Wednesday, due to the team being on a bye this week.

Ohio reports over 5,500 new cases

Ohio continued its trend of record-breaking numbers of coronavirus cases on Saturday as the state reported more than 5,500 cases for the first time. Ohio set this records in four of the past five days. The number of average new cases is over 3,000.

Pop-up testing in New Carlisle, Montgomery County early next week

There will be pop-up testing events in New Carlisle and Jefferson Township on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The first will be at the Sacred Heart Church in New Carlisle from 2 to 6 p.m., with the second happening at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp. from noon to 5 p.m. No appointment or doctor’s note are needed to be tested at either event, although pre-registration is available in New Carlisle.

Wayne High School to go virtual starting Monday

Wayne High School in Huber Heights has announced that it will go virtual starting Monday due to increased coronavirus spread and the need to quarantine many students and staff. The school said that virtual classes will continue for at least two weeks, with students anticipated to return to classrooms by Nov. 30.

Clayton nightclub loses liquor license over coronavirus violations

The Ohio Liquor Commission announced that due to alleged coronavirus violations, it has revoked the RSVP Ultra Lounge’s liquor license. The commission said that Ohio agents visited the nightclub in September, citing it for “allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities” like not social distancing, allegedly allowing drug use, selling alcohol after the 10 p.m. cutoff and allowing on-site alcohol consumption after 11 p.m.

