5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Dayton Pride, high school sports and pop-up testing

It is Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Pop-up testing available today in Dayton and Fairfield
There will be free pop-up coronavirus testing today in Dayton and Fairfield. In Dayton, it will be drive-thru testing at Kettering Fields from noon to 6 p.m. In Fairfield, there will be drive-thru testing for anyone at 4601 Dixie Highway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meanwhile there will be drive-thru testing for Fairfield High School staff and students at the high school from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
High schools optimistic contact sports to receive approval from governor
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to make an announcement today on whether the state will allow high school contact sports to be played, and what form those competitions might take. Ahead of the announcement, athletic directors from multiple area high schools expressed optimism, especially as DeWine gave indications on Thursday that the delay in making the decision to allow competitions official was to iron out details about health and safety protocols.
Cinemark theaters begin reopening around the area
Cinemark has begun reopening its area movie theaters with the location at The Greene in Beavercreek, which opened on Friday. Locations in Huber Heights and West Carrollton are set to open next on this coming Friday, Aug. 21, followed by the Piqua location on Friday, Aug. 28. Upon reopening, the theaters will show current and some former blockbusters, and also offering private auditorium rentals.
Dayton Pride celebration shifts to ‘reverse’ parade, more distanced events
This year’s Dayton Pride celebration was originally pushed back from June 5 to Aug. 21-23 in the hopes that the spread of the coronavirus would be under control. However, amid worsening concerns, the organizers decided to take a different approach to practice social distancing. The event is now only Aug. 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and will feature a ‘reverse’ parade where spectators drive in decorated cars past static displays on Second Street, as well as a live broadcast with local dignitaries, entertainers, live bands, and more.
The first area public schools reopened
Monday was the first time that students at an area public school attended in-person classes since mid-March. More schools will begin classes again shortly, with some like Kettering changing course to go fully online, and others like Oakwood continuing to debate whether in-person classes should happen.