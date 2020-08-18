5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Dayton Pride, high school sports and pop-up testing

Pop-up testing available today in Dayton and Fairfield

There will be free pop-up coronavirus testing today in Dayton and Fairfield. In Dayton, it will be drive-thru testing at Kettering Fields from noon to 6 p.m. In Fairfield, there will be drive-thru testing for anyone at 4601 Dixie Highway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meanwhile there will be drive-thru testing for Fairfield High School staff and students at the high school from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Explore Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

High schools optimistic contact sports to receive approval from governor

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to make an announcement today on whether the state will allow high school contact sports to be played, and what form those competitions might take. Ahead of the announcement, athletic directors from multiple area high schools expressed optimism, especially as DeWine gave indications on Thursday that the delay in making the decision to allow competitions official was to iron out details about health and safety protocols.