Newsletter: Restaurant offers Thai dish not found in this region & more food news🍴

If you’ve never eaten at The Foundry, the one thing that you must try are the Avocado Deviled Eggs topped with pico de gallo and chili-lime dust.

For my entree, I had the Vegan Risotto and my husband had the Grilled Ribeye. Both were delicious, but my husband wished he would of had the Cherry Chipotle Salmon that was recommended by our server.

There are two other places in the area where you can hangout in an igloo.

Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine, just outside of Bradford in Darke County, offers a two or four person experience which includes a wine or hard cider flight, pre-packaged charcuterie tray to share and a glass for each person to take home.

, just outside of Bradford in Darke County, offers a two or four person experience which includes a wine or hard cider flight, pre-packaged charcuterie tray to share and a glass for each person to take home. The Exchange in Pleasant Hill has three options for its igloo experience. Guests can enjoy a coffee from Local Coffee & Cream for $10 per hour in the igloo, a romantic dinner for two or a two-hour date where guests can bring in whatever they would like.

This Kettering restaurant has a Thai dish not found in this region

When Thai Street Noodles opened on Bigger Road in Kettering five years ago, there weren’t many Thai restaurants throughout the region. With several now in operation, owner Pim Tintong said they wanted to offer a new dish that would make them unique.

Thai Street Noodles will now offer chicken and rice — a popular dish in Thailand that is not found in the Dayton region.

Customers can order the chicken fried, steamed or a combination of both. The fried chicken is served with a sweet chili sauce and the steamed chicken is served with a ginger sauce.

Each dish comes with a special kind of rice. It’s a jasmine rice mixed with sticky rice and ginger. Instead of only steaming the rice in a rice cooker, they have to cook this type of rice beforehand and then steam it, Tintong said.

This dish is something Tintong’s family cooks at home often. She said it’s popular in big cities like Los Angeles, New York or Boston.

4 more Frisch’s restaurants closed over the weekend

Four more Frisch’s Big Boy locations have closed its doors in the Dayton region.

The following restaurants are no longer listed on the Frisch’s website as of Monday.

1095 S. Main St., Englewood

8154 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

2861 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

8181 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.

Several restaurants remain open in the region including 6188 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp., 3311 Benchwood Road in Butler Twp., 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn and 16 Weller Drive in Tipp City.

Yesterday, Frisch’s posted a link on social media where customers can grab a code for a free Big Boy on the restaurant’s rewards app.

Quick Bites

🍔 Local Hardee’s restaurants look to be getting remodeled: The restaurants at 4010 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn and 7508 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights are “temporarily closed,” according to information online. READ MORE

🍖 Dayton Barbecue Company to leave Hidden Valley Orchards: Owner Eric Evans is planning to reopen in a new location.

🎄 Countdown to Christmas: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Dayton region.

Holiday Cookie Contest winners will be in paper Sunday

A special thanks to those who participated in our Holiday Cookie Contest. I received nearly 30 cookie recipes this year.

Just before Thanksgiving, our team baked and tasted 10 of the cookie recipes. We have selected a first-, second- and third-place winner. A story will be published in the newspaper on Sunday with the top three recipes and a special e-paper edition will feature all 10 recipes.

The Dayton Daily News has conducted a holiday cookie contest since 1990, and bakers from across the region have submitted thousands of recipes over those three decades.

Holly Days returns next week to the Dayton Arcade

I’m going to get ahead of myself here, but “Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio and Dayton Daily News” will return next week to downtown Dayton.

The holiday event features shopping from more than 50 vendors, food, live entertainment and much more from 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11-13.

The Dayton Daily News will have a table at the event and I’ll be there 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Stop by to say hi and if you have any story ideas, feel free to share them with me!

If you’re looking for a bite to eat while you shop, Gather by Ghostlight and Table 33 will be open inside the Arcade’s complex. Members of the 6888 Kitchen will also be serving food from the Kitchen’s Rotunda entrance. There will be food trucks on Fourth Street in front of the event’s entrance.

Tell Us

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

