Morning Briefing: Friday, August 9, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 11 seconds to read.

***

Announcing our Best of Dayton winners!

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

It’s one of the best days of the year: Announcement day for the Best of Dayton winners.

Our annual contest sought the best in 172 categories, and you delivered with great nominees and heavy voting for this year.

• Our main announcement story: Find all the winners and finalists here

Take time today to explore the winners and finalists, and you might find a new place to go, a new business to frequent, a new service to help your home or business and more.

We’ll be publishing more features on notable winners in the coming days, and a huge special section will be in the Dayton Daily News and our ePaper on Sunday.

Here are the winners for each category:

• Around Town

• Auto

• Beauty & Wellness

• Food, Dining & Drinking

• Health & Medical

• Home Improvement

• Professional Services

• Recreation

• Retail

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Multiple police officers are under investigation for allegations that may be criminal. Dayton police have not said how many officers are involved or the nature of the allegations against them.

• Person to know today: Tim Smith. The Dayton writer and author recently published his 30th book.

• Quote of the day: “American flags should be made in America, period. Now, because of our years of effort to pass this bill, American flags the federal government buys will be produced and manufactured in America, by American workers.” — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), about a bill he helped draft that was recently signed into law.

• Big move of the day: Resonetics’ Kettering location has added more jobs and space in the Miami Valley Research Park, with land for even more growth. Resonetics is a medical device-making business specializing in small laser products.

• Happening today: The Miami County Fair opens today. Here’s what to know.

• Thing to do: Dance the night away at the Wright-Patt Air Force Ball.

• Photo of the day: “Sunrise on the Reservoir,” was shot by Urbana photographer Andy Grimm. The photo, shot at Buck Creek State Park in Springfield. won the Ohio State Parks Photo Contest. Find out more about Grimm and his photo here.