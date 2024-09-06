Morning Briefing: Friday, September 6, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Local state senator aims to legalize online casino gaming in Ohio

Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., introduced a bill Wednesday with the hope of legalizing internet casino gambling like digital poker or digital slot machines, commonly known as igaming.

• What it would do: It would require the Ohio Casino Control Commission to contract with licensed casinos to select vendors and determine which games legally could be played online.

• What Antani said: “As gaming has evolved in our state, and we’ve seen massive success with sports betting, it’s now time to legalize igaming in Ohio. Many Ohioans don’t have close access to a casino or racino, but should be able to participate in this entertainment option.”

• Other states: There are only eight states that have legal internet casino gaming markets, including neighboring states Michigan and Pennsylvania.

• Potential revenue: In Pennsylvania, recent state data shows that igaming brought in $174.3 million in revenue in July.

The Silos food hall adds final vendor: Ordinarie Fare owner to open new concept

The Silos, a new food hall and beer garden near 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton, is expected to open in the fall.

• The Silos: Located at 810 E. First St., The Silos will feature four food vendors and a bar inside shipping containers within a building that once was used as a rail spur to feed the B&O Railroad.

• Latest announcement: Indigo, a concept by Ordinarie Fare, was the final food vendor announced this week.

• What to expect: Indigo will feature a variety of items including seasonal farm-to-table salads, grain bowls, West Coast-inspired burritos and a line of herbal “elixirs.”

• What they are saying: “I opened Ordinarie Fare in 2020, aiming to provide better gluten-free and plant-forward options to Dayton,” said owner Katie Mathews. “Over the last four years, we have grown our community and served our food via pop-ups, a meal delivery service, a brick-and-mortar, and a food truck. To settle into a space at the Silos as Indigo feels like a coming together of the highest and best of every iteration of our business.”

• Others at The Silo: Indigo will join The Burger Bistro by Cece’s Kitchen, KungFu BBQ and Nood Bar by Chef Dane.

