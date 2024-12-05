Morning Briefing: Thursday, Dec. 5

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 5 minutes, 11 seconds to read.

***

After national gas price drop, local prices expected to be ‘dancing on both sides of $3′

Motorists got an early holiday present this week as the national average for a gallon of gas dropped to its lowest point since May 2021.

• Price trending down: The national average, which has declined for seven consecutive weeks, dips every winter, but this week’s price drop surpassed lows of the past two Decembers and winters.

• The $3 barrier: The average price broke through the $3 barrier Monday, dipping briefly below it before rebounding to $3.03 on average for the day.

• National average: The national average price of gasoline was $3.02 Wednesday.

• What motorists are saying: Gas prices below $3 “help tremendously,” said Stan Terrell of Dayton, who refueled his vehicle at an Edwin C. Moses Boulevard gas station Tuesday afternoon for $2.79 a gallon.

• Oil prices: Oil prices as of Wednesday morning hovered around $70 a barrel. If OPEC begins to restore oil production, oil prices could soften to the mid-$60s.

• What to expect this winter: Stations in southwest Ohio dropped as low as $2.72 in late October. Prices are likely to fluctuate over the next month and a half or so, with them moving on both sides of $3.

JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize her son’s victory with Trump

JD Vance’s mother took aim at Middletown City Council for doing nothing to recognize her son following his election victory as vice president on Nov. 5 with President-elect Donald J. Trump.

• What Beverly Aikins, Vance’s mother, said: “I am just here because I am JD Vance’s mother and as you know he is our new vice president-elect and he thinks of Middletown as his home. I still live here and his sister still lives in Middletown. He’s got two nieces who live here and I just think it would be nice if we could acknowledge that this is his hometown and put up some signs,” Aikins said during citizens comments. “He graduated from Middletown High School, he comes back here frequently to visit me and take me to dinner, and I humbly request that.”

• City Council’s response:

— “To me, our communication department should have done this weeks ago. I would like to ask the communications department get something out by the end of the week. That is what a lot of people in Middletown are extremely upset about,” said Councilman Paul Lolli.

— “I would think that we would wait and see what happens. (Kayla Harrison, Kyle Schwarber, etc.) proved themselves before we put those sign up,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Carter.

• City Facebook post: Yesterday the city posted a statement on Facebook that read, in part:

“In a little over one month, JD Vance will be sworn-in as the first ever vice president to hail from Middletown, Ohio. What an extraordinary accomplishment!”

“The City of Middletown extends its warmest congratulations to its native son JD Vance, on becoming elected Vice-President of the United States. This is a significant accomplishment from one of our own.”

• Other plans: There are plans for signage and a feature article in the city’s winter newsletter that will be mailed in January.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for anyone with information in the 2015 deadly shooting of Kevin Hinesman in Harrison Twp.

• Tip of the day: With about 4,000 nonprofit organizations in our area, competition can be intense. We have tips on how to select which to support.

• Big move of the day: As part of Wright State University and Premier Health’s ongoing partnership, the two organizations appointed a Florida doctor and professor to a new dual position.

• Dayton eats: El Rancho Grande on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights has been rebranded into El Asadero Bar & Mexican Grill. Customers can expect a party-like dining experience.

• Retirement: Are you concerned about being able to retire? We want to hear what you have to say.

• National Signing Day: More than two dozen area players have committed to Division I colleges.

• Things to do: This winter, grab a blanket and cozy up in an igloo at one of these three places in the Dayton region.

• Photo of the day: Montgomery County officials recently announced the start of dog licensing season, which runs through Jan. 31, 2025. A dog staying at the Animal Resource Center, Enzo, was there to help kick off the sale.