Morning Briefing: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

‘They hit the ground, they hit it fast’; How locals are helping the response to Hurricane Milton

People and organizations from the region are providing help following the devastation left by Hurricane Helene and the damage done by Hurricane Milton in Florida.

• Who’s going? Ohio Task Force 1 and the Butler County All Hazards Incident Management Team deployed Tuesday morning.

What will they be doing?

— The 12-person IMT from Butler County will deploy for 14 days to support emergency operations with local first responders.

— Ohio Task Force 1 is an Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) team of 80-plus people that will go building to building to search for trapped or missing people. They are currently stationed in Orlando.

• Many from Dayton: The Ohio Task Force 1 team includes people from across Ohio and the region, but many people on Ohio Task Force 1 are from Dayton and the Miami Valley because its warehouse is located in Montgomery County.

How to help

— For those looking to make a financial donation, to make an appointment to give blood or platelets, or to become a volunteer, visit redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

— People interested in supporting relief and recovery efforts may visit the Dayton Foundation’s website to find a list of reputable charities currently collecting donations.

— Matthew 25 is requesting donations of certain items to supplement existing supplies, for restocking during their response and for future disasters. Check here to donate online.

Greene County judges raise objections to proposed $23 million courthouse

Several Greene County judges have raised concerns about the county’s plans to build a new $23 million courthouse.

• Facilities Master Plan: Greene County’s draft plan proposes $163 million of construction that would consolidate much of the county’s operations on two of its three Xenia campuses.

• Judges opposed change: Four out of five Greene County judges are not in favor of a $23 million judicial center that would house the vast majority of Greene County’s court operations.

• Biggest concern: The demolition of the Juvenile Court’s Assessment and Intervention Center.

• What does the center do? The center is “an in-house intervention program for high-risk youth as an alternative to detention.” The center has a greenhouse where children are able to grow flowers and vegetables, which are donated to local pantries, and trained therapists and intervention specialists who are able to give individualized guidance and counseling to children interacting with the court system.

• Why it’s important: Nearly 80% of children who pass through its doors are exposed to some kind of childhood trauma, ranging from domestic violence and overdose in the household, to witnessing the arrest of a parent, or experiencing the death of a family member due to violence.

• Other concerns: Children coming into contact with adult offenders, transporting kids from the current detention center to the proposed Justice Center and separating probation from court operations.

• Next steps: The Greene County commissioners said there will be more conversations before they vote on the plan. The Facilities Master Plan is expected to go before the commissioners in November.

• One big takeaway: A woman indicted this week is accused of stabbing her father last month with a large hunting knife during an argument.

• Tip of the day: Playing Mahjong is popular in the area. Here’s how to get involved.

• Big move of the day: Major League Baseball announced Tuesday it will produce and distribute local broadcasts for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins next year. Are the Reds next?

• Community Gem: Lexxie Arnold. In May, Arnold became the new executive director of Kids in New Directions, an inner-city faith-based afterschool program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

• Thing to do: Corn mazes in Dayton: Where to get lost this fall.

• Photo of the day: As part of the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight festival, residents, churches and businesses donated to the Mile of Food effort, stretching down Ohio 571 this past Sunday morning. The roughly 8,000 pounds of food collected reached 3/4 of a mile (the longest yet) and all will be given to the New Carlisle food bank.