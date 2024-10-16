Morning Briefing: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

State gives $5.3M to tear down 151 blighted properties in Montgomery County

More than $5 million in state funding is going to help tear down about 150 vacant and blighted properties in Montgomery County.

• Property types: Most of the properties that will be demolished are residential units, but there are some larger commercial buildings that could cost six figures to take down.

• Regional locations: There are bbout 103 properties in Dayton, 35 in Trotwood, eight in Riverside and a few others in Harrison Twp., Moraine and West Carrollton.

• Dayton locations: Most of the properties to be demolished in Dayton are concentrated in a few fairly small areas of West Dayton, mostly near Greenwich Village and Residence Park, west of North Gettysburg Avenue. Streets with numerous addresses on the demolition list include Mia (11) and Hoover (6), plus Eichelberger (8), Waymire (7), Queens (7), Prescott (6) and Genesee (6).

• Other funds:

— In previous funding rounds, the Demolition and Site Revitalization Program gave the local land bank more than $11 million for demolition and site cleanup. Those dollars are expected to help take down and remediate 260 blighted properties across the county, primarily in the city of Dayton.

— Dayton has also vowed to spend about $22 million to demolish more than 1,000 nuisance properties using some of its COVID relief funds and other funding sources.

• Elsewhere in the region: Miami County will get about $1.75 million for demolition of 10 sites. Greene County will receive $330,000 to raze six sites.

• What happens afterwards? Once the structures are removed, the lots that remain can be used for new in-fill housing, side yards and pocket parks.

• What they are saying: “One of the most visible impacts we can have is just getting rid of the stuff that is not rehab-able — the stuff that is obviously blight that needs to be demolished,” said Paul Bradley, executive director of the Montgomery County Land Bank.

The Breeders, local business leaders, donors and more inducted into 2024 Dayton region Walk of Fame

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The Wright Dunbar Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductee ceremony was held this week at Sinclair Community College.

• 2024 inductees:

— Alternative rock icons The Breeders: The band ignited the ‘90s alt rock landscape with distinctive harmonies, energy and melodies, particularly on their breakthrough 1993 album “Last Splash” and hit single “Cannonball.”

— Philanthropists and business leaders Clay and MaryAnn Mathile: The couple are well known for their ownership of the Iams Company. In total, the Mathiles have donated more than $500 million to alleviating poverty and improving the quality of life in the Dayton community.

— Pioneering civic leader Idotha “Bootsie” Neal: Neal made history as the first African American woman elected to the Dayton City Commission.

— Bluegrass icons The Osborne Brothers: Members of the Grand Ole Opry, the Osborne Brothers blended traditional bluegrass with country and rockabilly. They are also responsible for the iconic hit “Rocky Top.”

— Medical pioneer G. Douglas Talbott: Talbott was a national leader dedicated to treating alcoholism and drug addiction in medical field professionals. In the 1950s he was a captain in the Air Force and Chief of Medicine at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

• Where is the Walk of Fame? The Walk of Fame is installed in the sidewalks along West Third Street between Shannon and Broadway Streets in the historic Wright Dunbar Business District.

• Complete list of winners: The project has expanded to include nearly 200 inductees.

What to know today

