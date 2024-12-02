Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Dec. 3

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Fewer Ohioans moving; Census says more people moved into Buckeye State than out

Census data says fewer Ohioans moved last year, continuing a multi-year trend that became even more pronounced during the COVID pandemic.

• Reasons people move: They are often seeking job or educational opportunities, a lower cost of living, closeness to family or downsizing their housing.

• The numbers:

— About 1.27 million Ohioans moved last year, which was a 6% decrease from 2022.

— About 10.9% of the state’s residents relocated in 2023.

— The vast majority of Ohioans who changed residences moved to other places inside the state (nearly 1.09 million people).

— About 184,280 Ohio residents moved to other states last year.

• Where people move to: Last year, Florida was the top destination of people fleeing Ohio. Texas was the second most popular.

• Where people move from: Ohio gained the most new residents from Florida (18,740), Michigan (15,795) and Pennsylvania (12,809).

Proposed Ohio constitutional amendment would make it easier to sue cops, teachers for alleged wrongdoing

A campaign aiming to eliminate legal immunities that protect police, prosecutors, teachers and various other public employees in Ohio from certain civil lawsuits will soon begin petitioning across the state.

• What is qualified immunity? It protects government officials like teachers and police officers from certain lawsuits if they are accused of violating someone’s rights while acting in their official capacity.

• The goal: Getting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2025 ballot. If adopted, it would lift that protection and allow lawsuits in situations where it’s less clear whether the official may have violated someone’s rights.

• Law enforcement opposition: While the amendment does not uniquely target law enforcement, police advocates like former state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp. (the former Montgomery County sheriff), say they’re ready to fight it “tooth and nail.”

• What they are saying: “It’d be a major problem for law enforcement,” Plummer said. “You’d have a lot of officers just resign over that fact if they didn’t have immunity. I mean, who wants to go into this job and lose your house, your car, over a situation?”

• Signatures needed: The Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity (OCEQI) needs at least 413,487 signatures by the first week of July to qualify for the fall 2025 ballot.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The Dayton Police Department wants to buy a new kind of camera-equipped drone that does not require an operator and can remain in the air for an “unlimited” amount of time.

• Whimsical Windows 2024: Downtown businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize.

• Person to know today: Randy Boadway. Through his company, eRockets, and through the Wright Stuff Rocketeers club, Boadway shares his model rockets hobby with hundreds of beginners every year.

• Big move of the day: Radiance Technologies Inc. has landed a $49.3 million DARPA contract, and a significant slice of the work will be performed in the company’s Dayton-area offices.

• Quote of the day: “Anyone can buy the suit, but you can’t buy the personality.” — Jeff Babb, a local Santa Claus for 28 holiday seasons.

• Stat of the day: There is a 57% chance of La Niña winter emerging by the end of the year. Here’s what that means.

• Things to do: Even though it’s cold out, you can find many outdoor events to participate in this December.

• Photo of the day: The 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, happened in downtown Dayton is past Friday. See Tom Gilliam’s photos here.