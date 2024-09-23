Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 42 seconds to read.

***

Jobs created as AFMC stands up new ‘IDO’ office at Wright-Patterson AFB

A new Integrated Development Office has opened at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to help Air Force Materiel Command.

• Staffing: The new office, or “IDO,” is expected to have about 200 people, primarily from existing AFMC organizations. Only about 60 of the positions are currently filled.

• The mission: The Air Force is gearing up with a new command, the Integrated Capabilities Command, to position itself to face China and Russia.

• Why at WPAFB? The core of the relevant work is already there. It’s where many other acquisition-focused missions are based.

• What they are saying: “The IDO leads capability development projects that are integrated and interoperable and that answer the Air Force’s most pressing force design needs,” said AFMC Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, in a statement.

• Hiring event: The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) will have a hiring event at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9.

Greene County $163M facilities plan could turn courthouse into museum, archive

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

The iconic Greene County courthouse may be used as a museum and archive in the next 10 years, as part of Greene County’s long-term plans to consolidate its operations from three campuses to two.

• Master plan: The plan, which is expected to go before Greene County commissioners in mid-October, calls for the consolidation of county operations at the west Xenia campus and downtown campus.

• The cost: $163 million in construction expenditures over the course of the next decade.

• New courthouse: If approved, the first major construction project would be a new courthouse to house all court operations, including general division, probate, juvenile and court offices.

• Demo work: The county plans to demolish the old Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s office downtown, and replace it with a building that would house much of the county services that are currently on Ledbetter Road.

• New construction: A new jail, a new building for the board of elections, and renovations to existing buildings including those of animal control, county services, the Greene County Engineer, the existing juvenile court building and the adult detention center.

• Museum: The Greene County courthouse would become home to the Greene County Archives as well as offices for a few other county services. Under this plan a portion of the courthouse would become a museum, and otherwise be more accessible to the public.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A woman and a man died in separate shootings over the weekend in Dayton.

• Tip of the day: People of all ages are sought to voluntarily help with several projects throughout Five River MetroParks on the upcoming fall service day. How to volunteer.

• Quote of the day: “This was a very tough decision, but I believe this is what we need to do to move forward as a Major League team. I said a few weeks ago that everyone in this organization needs to be better — myself included — in order for this team to take the next step and perform like we’re capable.” - Nick Krall, Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations, on the firing of manager David Bell

• Big move of the day: The new multidisciplinary ALS clinic at Miami Valley Hospital South’s Clinical Neuroscience Institute will see its first patients next month.

• Happening today: Gas station and restaurant chain Sheetz will open its second Beavercreek store today.

• Thing to do: This weekend, Dayton’s own Gem City Roller Derby team will face the Windy City Rollers in a special doubleheader event at the Dayton Convention Center.

• Featured column: McCoy: David Bell the fall guy for Reds shortcomings.

• Photo of the day: Photographer David Jablonski was on hand to capture scenes from the Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base over the weekend. Check out his gallery here.