Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

Vance and Walz keep it civil in a policy-heavy discussion: VP debate takeaways

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance met for a largely civil vice-presidential debate Tuesday evening.

• Springfield: As it did in the presidential debate, Springfield and its population of Haitian migrants was brought up.

— Walz accused Vance and Trump of villainizing legal immigrants, pointing out how Ohio had to send extra law enforcement to provide security at Springfield schools after Vance and Trump amplified false claims about Haitians eating pets.

— Vance said the 15,000 Haitians caused housing, economic and other issues that the current administration was ignoring, said that illegal immigrants were causing the problem. When moderators pointed out the Haitians had legal status, Vance protested that the rules of the debate said moderators wouldn’t do any fact-checking.

• Abortion: Walz repeatedly criticized Trump and Vance’s state-by-state approach to abortion laws, saying that a “basic right” for women shouldn’t be determined “by geography,” adding they trust women and doctors to make their own decisions. Vance steered the conversation to GOP proposals to help women and children economically in an attempt to avoid the need to terminate pregnancies.

• Immigration: Both candidates agreed that illegal immigration was a problem, but cast blame on the opposing presidential nominee, with Vance repeatedly calling Harris the “border czar” and suggesting she rolled back immigration restrictions and Walz arguing that Trump killed a bipartisan Senate deal to tighten border security, telling Republican lawmakers to back off the deal.

• Climate change: Walz touted the Biden administration’s renewable energy investments and record levels of oil and natural gas production. Vance said that the best way to fight climate change was to move more manufacturing to the U.S., calling the country the world’s “cleanest energy economy.”

• Jan. 6: The otherwise generally civil tone of the debate broke at the end when Vance was asked about statements that he wouldn’t have certified Trump’s 2020 election loss. Vance tried to claim that Democrats trying to censor people on social media was a much bigger threat to democracy. Walz replied by noting ways Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results and pointed out Trump still insists he won. He directly asked Vance if Trump lost the 2020 election, and Vance didn’t answer, instead asking if Harris censored people.

Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds legend and all-time hit king, dies at 83

Pete Rose, a Cincinnati native who became Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader with his hometown team, died on Monday at 83 at his home in Las Vegas.

• Reds legend: Rose played 19 of his 24 seasons with the Reds and helped lead the team to two World Series titles.

• Statement from the Reds: Bob Castellini, Reds Principal Owner and Managing Partner, said, “Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing. He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete, and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished.”

• Hit King: Rose became the hit king on Sept. 11, 1985, with his 4,192nd hit, passing Ty Cobb in the record book. Rose finished his career the following season with 4,256 hits, which remains the baseball record.

• Other records: Rose also remains baseball’s all-time leader in games played (3,256) and plate appearances (15,890).

• Banned from baseball: Rose was managing the Reds when he was banned for baseball for life in 1989 for betting on the game. The ban has kept him from joining the Baseball Hall of Fame, but he was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

• What Rose said: “I also know that I disappointed many Reds fans and baseball fans. Besides spending time with my kids and my partner, there’s nothing that made me happier than playing in front of fans. That I let them down and brought shame to the sport we all love is something I think about every day.”

• Statue: The Reds unveiled a statue of Rose, depicting him in the middle of his famous head-first slide, outside Great American Ball Park in 2017.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Sierra Nevada Corp. is on a historic expansion path in Dayton.

• Tip of the day: Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase in 2025.

• Big move of the day: Huber Heights company Trimble, with some 520 Dayton-area employees, remains on a growth path.

• Stat of the day: Dayton is going to get millions of dollars in federal funds that city expects will help as many as 1,000 households across the city get free solar panels installed on their rooftops.

• Person to know today: Marci Johannes. The owner of Mr. Boro’s Tavern was diagnosed in February with breast cancer. Now cancer-free, she is using her experience to help others going through a similar journey.

