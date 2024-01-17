COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: What do you want to know about our region’s economy in 2024?

What’s in store for our region’s economy in 2024? Going into a presidential election year, a great deal of attention will be paid to how the national economy is doing and what it means for families. There are lingering concerns about commercial real estate following the pandemic and many markets are still experiencing supply chain issues. Many families are still feeling pinched at the supermarket. Large employers such as Intel and Joby Aviation moving to Ohio could also have a significant impact on our region.

What will 2024 look like for businesses and residents of the greater Dayton area? What will be the areas of local growth and what challenges should we expect?