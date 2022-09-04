VOICES: Community land trusts can be a powerful tool to fight generational poverty

Combined Shape Caption Founded in 2018 by Kenya Baker, Mike Motley, Tiffany Brown and other concerned citizens, Unified Power seeks to not only create permanent affordability in the West Dayton region of 45402, 45405, 45406, 45416, 45417 and 45426, but most importantly create a pathway of upward mobility. UP aims to create permanent affordability in land and housing by using a perpetual ground lease that locks homes into a 99-year contract to ensure the property remains within 5-7% increase of fair market value with regards to homeowner and trust equity. Equity is split at a generous rate with the owner if withdrawn or if the house is sold. (CONTRIBUTED) Combined Shape Caption Founded in 2018 by Kenya Baker, Mike Motley, Tiffany Brown and other concerned citizens, Unified Power seeks to not only create permanent affordability in the West Dayton region of 45402, 45405, 45406, 45416, 45417 and 45426, but most importantly create a pathway of upward mobility. UP aims to create permanent affordability in land and housing by using a perpetual ground lease that locks homes into a 99-year contract to ensure the property remains within 5-7% increase of fair market value with regards to homeowner and trust equity. Equity is split at a generous rate with the owner if withdrawn or if the house is sold. (CONTRIBUTED)

Finally, Quality Affordable Housing can establish generational wealth for oppressed families. The end goal, after boosting awareness of self and community in impoverished communities and creating access points for resources, is to offer homes and pathways to upward mobility for the downtrodden and forgotten.

Through dozens of community conversations, we discovered that people in the above specified areas who struggle economically and would be first-time homeowners need intense wrap-around services for their home purchases.

Founded in 2018 by Kenya Baker, Mike Motley, Tiffany Brown and other concerned citizens, UP seeks to not only create permanent affordability in the West Dayton region of 45402, 45405, 45406, 45416, 45417 and 45426, but most importantly create a pathway of upward mobility. UP aims to create permanent affordability in land and housing by using a perpetual ground lease that locks homes into a 99-year contract to ensure the property remains within 5-7% increase of fair market value with regards to homeowner and trust equity. Equity is split at a generous rate with the owner if withdrawn or if the house is sold.

The model sustains its viable existence by utilizing a generous equity split between the Trust and the homeowner. Some added features are wrap-around services to help prepare the homeowner with financial literacy, homeowner maintenance classes and ongoing case management.

People need more than a place to stay that they can call their own. People need to have a community that supports tranquil and confident living. After hundreds of conversations with low-income families, the board and Executive Director of Unified Power know that Black West Daytonians are ready for upliftment and Unified Power is ready to boost up our neighbors.

Kenya Baker is the Executive Director of Unified Power.