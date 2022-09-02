VOICES: Domestic violence and affordable housing shortage linked

All this leads to the everyday struggle to find housing. In one case, a landlord recently had been eagerly calling YWCA Dayton but when staff finally drove by a rental they saw boarded up windows that would have failed the housing program’s quality inspection before staff even went inside. Many property owners won’t take vouchers to pay for rent, whether that’s through our main emergency housing program or Section 8.

Our voucher program can pay $680 for a one-bedroom and up to $872 for a two-bedroom. The skyrocketing of rents has left many clients stuck in prolonged limbo at the YW even after they secure a job, complete a financial class and have a safety plan in place.

There are options that can help. A handful of Ohio communities, like Cleveland Heights and Wickliffe, have passed source of income protections, meaning that if a renter can afford the rent with vouchers then landlords cannot deny their application because of how they are planning to pay. It also can change a survivor’s life when a landlord works hard with us to learn the story behind how a client looks on a paper application. Additionally, as rent costs run away, we also support measures to control rent costs or provide funding for more local housing at affordable rent levels.

Because promoting more quality affordable housing means both preventing domestic violence and caring for the needs of domestic violence survivors in our community.

Brandy Schoen is the housing manager and Barbara Ward is the advocacy manager of YWCA Dayton. YWCA Dayton operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery County and Preble County.