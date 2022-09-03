VOICES: Not-for-profit housing organizations step in to offer affordable homes

Habitat and other area non-profits also help preserve existing homes by providing critical repairs for homeowners. Replacing a roof, furnace or water heater is an investment that keeps the home affordable for the current homeowner. It also protects its value and makes it more attractive for a first-time homeowner to purchase because they won’t that large maintenance expense to worry about.

Many Dayton-area banks, credit unions and mortgage companies have first-time homebuyer programs that provide down-payment assistance for income-qualified families. Many times, the assistance covers all or most of the up-front costs needed to buy a home.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton is committed to doing all we can to solve the affordable housing crisis in Clark, Greene, and Montgomery Counties. If you’d like to be a part of the solution, please visit daytonhabitat.org.

Norman Miozzi is the Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton and serves on the Montgomery County Housing Advisory Board, the Fairborn Housing Advisory Committee, and the Dayton Housing Roundtable Development Subcommittee.