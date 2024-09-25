Gem City Living | Celebrate Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute 🍻

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This week’s newsletter also explores other festivals around town in addition to concerts, dance, food, TV, and a tribute to Dayton’s first quadruplets.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Activities: 10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

Festivals celebrating pretzels and film along with evenings devoted to political satire, magic and comedy are among this weekend’s top events.

🎵 Music: ‘Spider-Man’ symphonic concert swings into Schuster Center soon

If you’re fan of the animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” you’ll love hearing a symphonic take on the music Friday at the Schuster Center. The film will be shown on a giant HD screen backed by musicians performing the film’s score and soundtrack live complete with a scratch DJ on turntables. Read more about the concert.

Credit: VICTOR FRANKOWSKI Credit: VICTOR FRANKOWSKI

👻Fall fun: What Halloween Haunt at Kings Island is like this year

Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt opened last weekend. Read our review of this year’s festivities.

🍽️ Food & Dining: So far in September, the Dayton region has seen 12 restaurants open, 5 close

From Englewood to Xenia, it’s been a busy month across the Dayton restaurant scene. Take a look at our September Restaurant Roundup.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

😋 Fall fun: Region’s first Cotton Candy Festival happening Saturday in Fairborn

If you love cotton candy, make time for the Dayton area’s first Cotton Candy Festival. Read more about here.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

🎬 Film: Yellow Springs Film Festival returns in October with premieres, special guests

The Dayton region loves film and the Yellow Springs Film Festival is an event that could put us on the map in a way that equals such prestigious festivals as Sundance or Telluride. The festival returns next weekend for its second annual lineup with special appearances by writer/director Jim Jarmusch (”Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai”) and rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan among other guests.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🍕Food & Dining: The Pizza Bandit’s evolution: From cicada wings as a pie topping to a crowd-funded kitchen to meet demand

One of the most popular spots for pizza in town is Yellow Cab Tavern thanks to The Pizza Bandit, now offering Crab Rangoon pizza. Here’s a look at what makes Pizza Bandit such a special part of the region’s food scene.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

🩰 Fall Arts Preview: Dance troupes prepare promising premieres, familiar favorites in 2024-25 season

Dayton Ballet’s all new production of “The Nutcracker” and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s season opener which will include a tribute to Duke Ellington are among numerous dance presentations heading across area stages this season.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

🏠 What’s the Buzz: ‘Scariest House in America’ may be in Dayton, according to HGTV

A private home, which is also a former Harrison Twp. church, is in the spotlight as part of the Oct. 11 episode of “Scariest House in America,” a spinoff of HGTV’s “Ugliest House in America” television show hosted by Retta. Find out why Retta called the building the “Highway House the Lord Left.”

🎭 Theater: Oh, Brad! ‘Rocky Horror’ anniversary tour coming to Dayton with original star Barry Bostwick

Barry Bostwick, the original Brad Majors in the 1975 cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” comes to Dayton to appear in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour” Oct. 9 at the Victoria Theatre. The tour will also feature a live shadow cast, audience participation, costume contest, and memorabilia display with artifacts including a costume from the film. Read his thoughts on the tour and his iconic role.

⭐ Community spotlight: The ‘quad squad’ turns 50: Dayton’s first quadruplets mark milestone

On Sept. 7, 1974, Ruth and Bob Deddens of Oakwood became the proud parents of daughters Katy, Patty, Molly and Amy. Read more about Dayton’s first quadruplets, the “quad squad,” as they celebrate their milestone.

📷 Photos: Hispanic Heritage Festival, Air Force Marathon and Ohio Renaissance Festival’s Highland Weekend

The 23rd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival took place Sept. 21 at RiverScape MetroPark. The event was hosted by PACO (The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization).

The Air Force Marathon took place Sept. 21. at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The 35th annual Ohio Renaissance Festival continues Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 at Renaissance Park near Harveysburg in Warren County. Here’s a look at scenes from Highland Weekend on Sept. 22.

🎭ICYMI: See ‘Hamilton’ at the Schuster for $10: Ticket lottery open now

“Hamilton” is one of the hottest shows on the planet but it’s also one of the most affordable thanks to a digital lottery. Forty tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each when the national tour performs Oct. 1-13 at the Schuster Center. Read more to find out how you can enter.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

TELL US

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.