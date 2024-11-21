Gem City Living | ‘Elf In Concert,’ things to do this weekend and more🎬

This concert is also a perfect opportunity to introduce young people to a symphonic experience. Perhaps they’ll walk away not only with a burst of Buddy’s holiday energy but with a curiosity for playing an instrument. I vouch for the clarinet.

😊Around Town: 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Stand-up comedy from Emmy nominee Mike Birbiglia, a classic dose of rarely staged musical theatre at Wright State University, a world premiere play courtesy of TheatreLab Dayton, and The Greene Town Center’s annual holiday tree lighting and parade are among events heading your way this weekend. Take a look at our picks for things to do around Dayton.

🎄Around Town: Ringing in the Holidays at Carillon Park

Carillon Historical Park celebrates the holiday season with its festive Ringing in the Holidays gala Sunday, Nov. 24. The 29th annual event, which includes the tree lighting ceremony, will feature holiday selections from the Kim Kelly Orchestra, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, a martini ice luge, and an open bar. Read more about the event.

🖼️ Around Town: International Peace Museum’s exhibit explores plight of homeless children

There is an estimated 1.6 million homeless children in America. And 42 percent of children in homeless families are under the age of 6. The International Peace Museum’s exhibition “Dreaming Of a Place To Call Home: Children and Housing Insecurity in America” brings the plight of homeless children into focus with a curriculum guide, an empathy room and two listening stations.

An opening reception will take place Saturday, Nov. 23. Read more about the exhibit, which also addresses educational issues like absenteeism and societal concerns like racial disparity.

🎭Stage Notes: UD’s Glass Center wins green-friendly award and other arts news to know

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts has earned a 2024 Local Market Leadership Award by the U.S. Green Building Council Ohio for its commitment to green building and sustainable practices. Read more about the center’s environmental-friendly attributes in addition to news about Brookville Community Theatre’s 40th anniversary season.

🎄Around Town: Young’s Jersey Dairy to host first tree lighting

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Young’s Jersey Dairy will kick off the holiday season with its inaugural tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 23. The festivities will include a visit from Santa, holiday music and carousel rides among other activities. Read more about the event.

🖼️Around Town: Artists from several countries have works exhibiting at two Dayton locations

The artwork of many new Americans in the Miami Valley are on display at the Dayton Metro Library downtown through Tuesday, Dec. 31. The New Americans Art Exhibit includes representation from Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine and Venezuela. Read more about these artists that range from young students to professionals.

🎬Movie of the Week: “A Real Pain”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Oscar buzz! Kieran Culkin deserves Best Supporting Actor consideration for his outstandingly authentic, blunt, expressive, and sensitive portrayal of Benji, unambitious cousin of straight-laced David (writer/director Jesse Eisenberg), in this funny, moving account of a small group touring Holocaust sites in Poland. Culkin taps into the same frenetic charm that made his Emmy-winning portrayal of Roman Roy on “Succession” so magnetic, but he ignites a greater sense of depth, yearning and loss here, especially in his eyes. Featuring enjoyable supporting work from Will Sharpe (”The White Lotus”) and Jennifer Grey, “A Real Pain,” one of the best films of the year, is beautifully accented by the gorgeous music of Polish composer/pianist Frédéric Chopin. The film continues at The Neon. Visit neonmovies.com for more information.

💎A Day in the Life: Meet Val Smith, a graphic designer whose work you have likely seen in Dayton

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Val Smith is a graphic designer and entrepreneur whose hand-designed bandanas are sold around town at Ghostlight Coffee and the Dayton Art Institute’s gift shop. Find out more about her and Sugar Camp, her Oakwood business.

💆‍♀️Around Town: Square One Salon anniversary

Square One Salon and Spa in downtown Dayton is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Here are 25 reasons why this beloved establishment keeps thriving.

🎶Music: Dayton’s annual tribute to ‘The Last Waltz’ returns to Victoria Theatre

The Band’s farewell concert on Thanksgiving Day 1976 was immortalized on film by legendary director Martin Scorsese in “The Last Waltz.” Since 2013, Dayton musicians have joined forces to recreate the Band’s final performance. Here’s a look at the 11th incarnation of Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live, slated Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Victoria Theatre.

⭐ Community Spotlight: Patrick Reynolds has led Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra for 25 years

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert taking place Sunday, Dec. 1 at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts also marks the 25th anniversary season of Patrick Reynolds leading the organization as conductor. Read more about Patrick and his love of music and musicians.

🖼️In the Gallery: Ed Dixon Gallery celebrates seventh anniversary

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton specializes in the exhibition, education, appreciation, and sale of international fine art. Read more about their seventh anniversary, including a new exhibition and fundraising campaign.

📷Photos: Pet Afflaire Gala

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 33rd annual Pet Afflaire Gala took place at the Dayton Arcade on Nov. 16.

🎅ICYMI: Where to find Santa Claus in Dayton

Ho Ho Ho! Santa Claus is back in town ready to hear the wishes of little ones hoping for bundles of Christmas joy. Take a look at where you’ll find him in our region throughout the holiday season.

