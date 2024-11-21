Gem City Living | ‘Elf In Concert,’ things to do this weekend and more🎬

Breaking: Man pleads guilty to sending texts from phone of Kettering man whose body was dismembered

Hello, readers! The fun of seeing Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf on the big screen backed by the Dayton Philharmonic leads this week’s Gem City Living newsletter.

In 2003, the year after Ferrell left “Saturday Night Live,” “Elf” became an instant holiday hit thanks to Ferrell’s exuberantly goofy, joyful charm. On Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Schuster Center, the DPO will perform John Debney’s original score live, heightening the magic of the film and the musicality of the evening overall.

This concert is also a perfect opportunity to introduce young people to a symphonic experience. Perhaps they’ll walk away not only with a burst of Buddy’s holiday energy but with a curiosity for playing an instrument. I vouch for the clarinet.

For tickets or more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Will Ferrell and Ed Asner in a scene from the motion picture Elf. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 08/03 By Alan Markfield New Line Cinema HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX3835

This week’s edition also spotlights notable art exhibitions, Young’s Jersey Dairy’s first tree lighting, Dayton’s annual music tribute to “The Last Waltz,” and Kieran Culkin’s emotional performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s new film “A Real Pain.”

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

😊Around Town: 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will bring his "Please Stop The Ride" tour to the Victoria Theatre on Nov. 22. CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

Stand-up comedy from Emmy nominee Mike Birbiglia, a classic dose of rarely staged musical theatre at Wright State University, a world premiere play courtesy of TheatreLab Dayton, and The Greene Town Center’s annual holiday tree lighting and parade are among events heading your way this weekend. Take a look at our picks for things to do around Dayton.

🎄Around Town: Ringing in the Holidays at Carillon Park

Ringing in the Holidays features gourmet hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, desserts, live holiday music, carousel rides and a silent auction. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Carillon Historical Park celebrates the holiday season with its festive Ringing in the Holidays gala Sunday, Nov. 24. The 29th annual event, which includes the tree lighting ceremony, will feature holiday selections from the Kim Kelly Orchestra, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, a martini ice luge, and an open bar. Read more about the event.

🖼️ Around Town: International Peace Museum’s exhibit explores plight of homeless children

This image was created at a summer camp that took place last summer for children experiencing housing insecurity. It was a two-day workshop sponsored by the International Peace Museum. Children painted their dream houses. Over 100 children participated. PHOTO BY KATHERINE ROWELL

There is an estimated 1.6 million homeless children in America. And 42 percent of children in homeless families are under the age of 6. The International Peace Museum’s exhibition “Dreaming Of a Place To Call Home: Children and Housing Insecurity in America” brings the plight of homeless children into focus with a curriculum guide, an empathy room and two listening stations.

An opening reception will take place Saturday, Nov. 23. Read more about the exhibit, which also addresses educational issues like absenteeism and societal concerns like racial disparity.

🎭Stage Notes: UD’s Glass Center wins green-friendly award and other arts news to know

A soft opening of the University of Dayton’s new Roger Glass Center for the Arts was held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Tom Gilliam

Tom Gilliam

The University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts has earned a 2024 Local Market Leadership Award by the U.S. Green Building Council Ohio for its commitment to green building and sustainable practices. Read more about the center’s environmental-friendly attributes in addition to news about Brookville Community Theatre’s 40th anniversary season.

🎄Around Town: Young’s Jersey Dairy to host first tree lighting

Young’s Jersey Dairy is kicking off the holiday season with its first ever tree lighting event on Nov. 23 (FACEBOOK PHOTO).

Facebook Photo

Facebook Photo

Young’s Jersey Dairy will kick off the holiday season with its inaugural tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 23. The festivities will include a visit from Santa, holiday music and carousel rides among other activities. Read more about the event.

🖼️Around Town: Artists from several countries have works exhibiting at two Dayton locations

German Sanchez, from Colombia, (left) has a painting called "Con Dolor Comeras de ella Todos los Dias de tu Vida" exhibiting at the downtown Dayton Metro Library. CONTRIBUTED

The artwork of many new Americans in the Miami Valley are on display at the Dayton Metro Library downtown through Tuesday, Dec. 31. The New Americans Art Exhibit includes representation from Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine and Venezuela. Read more about these artists that range from young students to professionals.

🎬Movie of the Week: “A Real Pain”

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Kieran Culkin, right, and Jesse Eisenberg in a scene from "A Real Pain." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

AP

AP

Oscar buzz! Kieran Culkin deserves Best Supporting Actor consideration for his outstandingly authentic, blunt, expressive, and sensitive portrayal of Benji, unambitious cousin of straight-laced David (writer/director Jesse Eisenberg), in this funny, moving account of a small group touring Holocaust sites in Poland. Culkin taps into the same frenetic charm that made his Emmy-winning portrayal of Roman Roy on “Succession” so magnetic, but he ignites a greater sense of depth, yearning and loss here, especially in his eyes. Featuring enjoyable supporting work from Will Sharpe (”The White Lotus”) and Jennifer Grey, “A Real Pain,” one of the best films of the year, is beautifully accented by the gorgeous music of Polish composer/pianist Frédéric Chopin. The film continues at The Neon. Visit neonmovies.com for more information.

💎A Day in the Life: Meet Val Smith, a graphic designer whose work you have likely seen in Dayton

Val Smith started Sugar Camp 12 years ago, selling her own bandana designs and other goods with a positive message. “During the holidays I’ll do 3 or 4 events a month. I would describe them as indie craft pop-ups. I go to Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo.”

Contributed

Contributed

Val Smith is a graphic designer and entrepreneur whose hand-designed bandanas are sold around town at Ghostlight Coffee and the Dayton Art Institute’s gift shop. Find out more about her and Sugar Camp, her Oakwood business.

💆‍♀️Around Town: Square One Salon anniversary

The original founders and owners of Square One Salon and Spa (l-r) Josh Stucky, Brent Johnson and Doug Henderson.

Square One Salon and Spa in downtown Dayton is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Here are 25 reasons why this beloved establishment keeps thriving.

🎶Music: Dayton’s annual tribute to ‘The Last Waltz’ returns to Victoria Theatre

Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live, 2023. Credit: Chris Corn

The Band’s farewell concert on Thanksgiving Day 1976 was immortalized on film by legendary director Martin Scorsese in “The Last Waltz.” Since 2013, Dayton musicians have joined forces to recreate the Band’s final performance. Here’s a look at the 11th incarnation of Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live, slated Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Victoria Theatre.

Community Spotlight: Patrick Reynolds has led Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra for 25 years

Patrick Reynolds serves as the conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, associate conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, and professor of music at the University of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert taking place Sunday, Dec. 1 at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts also marks the 25th anniversary season of Patrick Reynolds leading the organization as conductor. Read more about Patrick and his love of music and musicians.

🖼️In the Gallery: Ed Dixon Gallery celebrates seventh anniversary

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located at 222 N. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton specializes in the exhibition, education, appreciation, and sale of international fine art. Read more about their seventh anniversary, including a new exhibition and fundraising campaign.

📷Photos: Pet Afflaire Gala

The 33rd annual Pet Afflaire Gala happened on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton. Pet Afflaire is a special night that honors your pet while raising money for other homeless animals through the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the area's largest no-kill animal welfare agency. This year’s theme was “A Luxurious Arabian Affair.” TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Tom Gilliam

Tom Gilliam

The 33rd annual Pet Afflaire Gala took place at the Dayton Arcade on Nov. 16.

🎅ICYMI: Where to find Santa Claus in Dayton

Santa Claus on duty at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Ho Ho Ho! Santa Claus is back in town ready to hear the wishes of little ones hoping for bundles of Christmas joy. Take a look at where you’ll find him in our region throughout the holiday season.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.