Gem City Living | There are 120 theater shows to see across the Dayton region in 2024-25🎭

😊9 things to do this weekend

A celebration of classic cars at Carillon Park, food trucks stopping by family-friendly events in Miamisburg and Trotwood, the opening of the Dayton Philharmonic’s 2024-25 season, and the importance of mental health and environmental awareness are among top events this weekend.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🎭Stage Notes: Shows to see in September

Classic musicals, murder mysteries, charming comedies and a 1970s throwback are among shows appearing on stages this month. Check out our list.

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

🏈The winners of our tailgating food competition brought the flavor

Football is back (has Joe Burrow fully recovered from his wrist injury?), which means it’s time for some quality tailgating. Cox First Media (Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News) recently asked readers to submit their best tailgating recipes. Check out the results.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

🍎Where to go apple picking in the Dayton region

When it comes to fun fall activities, apple picking is always at the top of the list. From Dayton to West Milton to Yellow Springs, keep these places in mind.

🎃Guide to 2024 haunted attractions in the region

In the mood for some Halloween chills and thrills? From Springfield to Middletown, haunted attractions are back for another season of ghoulish fun.

🤡Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork hosts ‘Phobia’ art show

Looking to celebrate Friday the 13th? Clash Dayton’s annual “Phobia” art show will take place at the Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork in Fairborn.

Each piece of art in the show is based off a fear people have, including blindness, clowns, spiders, fish and more.

🚗Daycations: This town heavily celebrates Mothman, and a festival is happening soon

Lovers of the paranormal creature Mothman will be heading to the small town of Point Pleasant, West Va. Sept. 21-22. The city will have a festival dedicated to the creature with food, live music, speakers and more.

🍽️Food & Dining: Tickets still available to attend Dayton Chef’s Challenge

Tickets are still available for the Diced in Dayton Chef’s Challenge, which will take place Sept. 17 at Top of the Market. The event showcases the creativity of local chefs making unique dishes from a set of mystery ingredients. Twelve chefs from across the area will participate.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The third annual event is a fundraiser for Miami Valley Meals, an organization that distributes 4,000 meals each week with the majority of meal ingredients coming from donated foods. Last year’s festivities raised $34,000 thanks to ticket sales, sponsorships and an onsite raffle for the organization.

🧶What’s the Buzz: DIY studio opening in St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood of Dayton

A new DIY arts and crafts studio is expected to open in early 2025 in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District offering an assortment of classes such as watercolors, rug tufting and textured art.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

🎾Get Active: Adult Red Ball Tennis

Tennis continues to evolve. Schroeder Tennis Center in Tipp City is among the more than 500 tennis facilities across the country participating in the USTA pilot program Adult Red Ball Tennis, which uses a smaller court and racket.

⭐Community spotlight: Shayna McConville

Shayna McConville is cultural arts manager at Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering. Throughout her many years at Rosewood, she has led her team through a major renovation of their building — a former elementary school — while significantly growing the program. Read more about her story.

🪴Gardening: We need more rain, badly

The Dayton region is still coping with a drought that has taken its toll on gardens and landscapes. Read our story on the best way forward to protect your landscape plants and lawn.

🖼️On display: University of Dayton hosting free Bing Davis exhibitions

Two exhibitions showcasing the work of Dayton artist, educator and community activist Willis “Bing” Davis are being presented at the University of Dayton.

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

“Reach High, Reach Back: The Life of Bing Davis” explores the artist’s inspiring journey promoting social justice and championing the importance of representation in the arts.

“On the Shoulders of Ancestors: Ceremony and Ritual” is a continuation of Davis’ “Ancestral Spirit Dance” in addition to his works addressing social issues that impact people of color in America and beyond.

📷Photos: Italian Fall Festa and Dayton Greek Festival

The 47th annual Italian Fall Festa took place Sept. 6- 8 at Bella Villa Hall in Kettering.

The 66th annual Dayton Greek Festival returned Sept 6.-8 to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton’s Grafton Hill Historic District.

🎸ICYMI: Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the area in December: How to get tickets

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to the region for two shows on Dec. 7 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Dayton.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

This year’s tour marks the return of “The Lost Christmas Eve” to the stage for the first time since 2013. Audiences can expect an all-new presentation with pyrotechnics and lasers along with a high-energy second set featuring the group’s greatest hits and fan favorites. Tickets go on sale Sept. 13.

