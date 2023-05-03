7 key things we learned on Election Night in the Dayton area

Two more mid-level tax requests from Xenia Twp. split, with voters approving the fire levy but rejecting the roads levy ... by such a small margin that a recount is likely.

Smaller levies pass

Of the five tax levies seeking small increases (less than a $75 annual increase for a $100,000 home), four of them passed — for police in Beavercreek, Sugarcreek Twp. and Miami Twp., plus parks in Washington Twp. Only Brown Twp. in Miami County said no.

Renewal and substitute levies pass

Of the 12 renewal and substitute levies that extend taxes into the future without raising the rate, 11 of them passed, for a wide variety of causes — Greene and Warren County schools, fire departments, parks, roads and more.

There’s always an outlier, and city of Huber Heights voters rejected a 0.25% income tax renewal to fund police, fire and EMS services. Huber Heights was one of only a handful of communities to have multiple tax levy requests on the ballot at the same time.

Dayton, Troy, Miamisburg candidate races

Dayton City Commission race cuts to 4

In a special runoff vote Tuesday, Dayton voters whittled the City Commission field from six candidates to four. Easily advancing to the November election were incumbents Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw, and they’ll be joined by challengers Valerie Duncan and Marcus Bedinger. The two eliminated from the race were the more experienced challengers, Jordan Wortham and David Esrati. Dayton voters will elect two to City Commission in November.

Troy incumbent mayor wins

In Troy, incumbent Mayor Robin Oda narrowly defeated Bill Lutz, 50.7% to 49.3%. It was technically a Republican primary, but it was a de facto election, as no Democrat filed to run for the seat in November.

Miamisburg judge poised to retain seat

Alyse Rettich, who was appointed as Miamisburg Municipal Court Judge just months ago, easily defeated fellow Republican Josh Liles and is poised to retain the seat, as no Democrat filed to run.