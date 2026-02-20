Arrest in Ashley Flynn case and other local headlines

📈 Data center deep dive: Our investigation found proposals for massive data centers across southwest Ohio are coupled with apprehension from local communities. Meanwhile, according to a recent study by Charles River Associates, data centers are partly to blame for rising electric costs across the region.

🎉 New, local salon: As we learn from Michael Kurtz’s story, “Springboro native Katrina Abbott has always loved two things: the city she grew up in and the world of beauty and self-care. Her new venture, Vie Claire Salon Suites, combines her two passions while offering others a space to share theirs.” You can read more about it here.

LOCAL NEWS

• Fairborn Middle School hits construction milestone as district eyes future goals

• Appeals court now weighing whether to end, extend TPS for Springfield Haitians

• Miami County names Joel Smith as new chief administrative officer

LIFE

• ‘I never thought in a million years this little girl from Ohio — Dayton — would be nominated’

• ‘Black history is American history’: Author Wil Haygood to discuss new book about Vietnam War at UD’s Glass Center for the Arts

• Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Swiftie Skate, Craftapalooza, car show and more

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Riverside man gets prison for burning ex-girlfriend’s house

• Preble County man gets up to life for attacking motorcyclists with machete, killing woman

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Flyers still in contention for double bye entering game vs. Duquesne

• Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Duquesne

• Cincinnati Reds: Terry Francona’s message to the team is ‘It’s time’

NATION & WORLD

• Police continue to search Mountbatten-Windsor’s former stately home, a day after his arrest

• Saudi Arabia may have uranium enrichment under proposed deal with US, arms control experts warn

• Life is harsh and dangerous in Russian-run parts of Ukraine, activists and former residents say

THINGS TO DO: St. Patrick’s Day events in the Dayton area

As we are set to deal with some colder temperatures this weekend, I personally like to have something to look forward to. While Valentine’s Day is behind us, we are looking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day for you! Our own Alex Cutler has a guide to a number of local events.