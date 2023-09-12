Best of Dayton winners sneak peek: El Meson repeats in Best Appetizers

As El Meson is celebrating 45 years of being part of the West Carrollton community, the restaurant has once again received first place in Best Appetizer in our Best of Dayton contest.

This is the second year in a row El Meson has received this honor.

» HISTORY: How El Meson transformed from Pizza Queen to community staple

Heading in the announcement of all Best of Dayton winners this Friday, we’re spending the week giving sneak peeks at some of the winners in notable contests.

El Meson started as a three table, one employee restaurant and has since grown into five dining rooms, 450 seats, a fleet of food trucks, culinary excursions, catering operations and more.

The restaurant, located at 903 E. Dixie Drive, also won second place for Best Mexican Food.

