Local students stage ICE protest walkout and more local headlines

📚 Library ‘crisis mode’? Dayton Metro Library is working with a consultant to make cultural changes within the workplace after a survey of nearly 300 library employees found that roughly 70% of respondents did not trust the library’s administration to make decisions on their behalf, among other findings. A story from Sydney Dawes tell us that, in an analysis of the survey of Dayton Metro Library employees, human resources consultant firm Training Marbles described the organization as being in “crisis mode.”

🏆 WSU Horizon champs: The Raiders knocked off Purdue Fort Wayne, 74-70, and they are now the outright Horizon League regular-season champs! Coming off their first losing season in 10 years, the team claimed the crown with one game still to go at Northern Kentucky. Read more in this story from Doug Harris.

LOCAL NEWS

• Ashley Flynn family celebrates what would have been her 38th birthday

• Ashley Flynn murder case: Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Caleb Flynn

• Possible measles exposure reported at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus

LIFE

• After 30 years and 3,000 tapes, Dayton’s William Pace stays in the spotlight

• Local radio station celebrates America’s 250th birthday over 250 days

• Beavercreek pastor’s struggle with rare disease changes his life

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Huber Heights to use AI traffic monitoring system to fix congestion on Brandt Pike

• Miamisburg man pleads guilty in West Carrollton OVI crash

SPORTS

• Girls basketball: Tipp reaches 1,000 wins in program history; CJ advances to district final

• A Season of Strength: Coach’s cancer comeback fuels Waynesville’s 18-game win streak

• High school bowling: From 8-9 to state bound, Shawnee boys complete stunning turnaround

NATION & WORLD

• US and Iran are holding a third round of nuclear talks as more American forces deploy to the Mideast

• Cuba says 4 killed in speedboat shooting were attempting to infiltrate the country

• FIFA’s Infantino has ‘complete confidence’ in Mexico to host World Cup games despite cartel violence

FREE CONTENT: How restaurants across the Dayton region are celebrating National Chili Day

How do you prefer your chili? Whether you like it in a bowl, on your hot dog or on top of spaghetti, our own Greg Lynch has a list of some restaurants in the Dayton area that are celebrating by giving back to the community and customers. Where is your favorite place to get chili? You can let me know by sending me an email here.