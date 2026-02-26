Local students stage ICE protest walkout and more local headlines

Breaking: Wright State basketball: Raiders grab win at PFW, capture outright Horizon League title

48 minutes ago
Do you want to start your day with some good news? We are another day closer to the weekend, and it’s National Chili Day! I feel like National Chili Day means more to us here in southwest Ohio than it does elsewhere, and towards the end of this newsletter we have a story about how restaurants across the Dayton region are celebrating. Separate from that, we have a list of other local news stories that I need to bring you up to speed on...

📣 Students stage walkout: More than 200 students walked out of their seventh period class at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton yesterday to protest recent actions by ICE. We learn in Eileen McClory’s story that the Dayton Public Schools superintendent said the Stivers principal texted him last week, and school board members backed the protest.

📚 Library ‘crisis mode’? Dayton Metro Library is working with a consultant to make cultural changes within the workplace after a survey of nearly 300 library employees found that roughly 70% of respondents did not trust the library’s administration to make decisions on their behalf, among other findings. A story from Sydney Dawes tell us that, in an analysis of the survey of Dayton Metro Library employees, human resources consultant firm Training Marbles described the organization as being in “crisis mode.”

🏆 WSU Horizon champs: The Raiders knocked off Purdue Fort Wayne, 74-70, and they are now the outright Horizon League regular-season champs! Coming off their first losing season in 10 years, the team claimed the crown with one game still to go at Northern Kentucky. Read more in this story from Doug Harris.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

LOCAL NEWS

Ashley Flynn family celebrates what would have been her 38th birthday

Ashley Flynn murder case: Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Caleb Flynn

Possible measles exposure reported at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus

LIFE

After 30 years and 3,000 tapes, Dayton’s William Pace stays in the spotlight

Local radio station celebrates America’s 250th birthday over 250 days

Beavercreek pastor’s struggle with rare disease changes his life

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Huber Heights to use AI traffic monitoring system to fix congestion on Brandt Pike

Miamisburg man pleads guilty in West Carrollton OVI crash

SPORTS

Girls basketball: Tipp reaches 1,000 wins in program history; CJ advances to district final

A Season of Strength: Coach’s cancer comeback fuels Waynesville’s 18-game win streak

High school bowling: From 8-9 to state bound, Shawnee boys complete stunning turnaround

NATION & WORLD

US and Iran are holding a third round of nuclear talks as more American forces deploy to the Mideast

Cuba says 4 killed in speedboat shooting were attempting to infiltrate the country

FIFA’s Infantino has ‘complete confidence’ in Mexico to host World Cup games despite cartel violence

FREE CONTENT: How restaurants across the Dayton region are celebrating National Chili Day

How do you prefer your chili? Whether you like it in a bowl, on your hot dog or on top of spaghetti, our own Greg Lynch has a list of some restaurants in the Dayton area that are celebrating by giving back to the community and customers. Where is your favorite place to get chili? You can let me know by sending me an email here.

