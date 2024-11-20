Newsletter: Dozens of iconic Frisch’s statues spotted in ‘Big Boy Graveyard’ & other foodie news

The menu features starters such as wings, artichoke dip and cowboy nachos. There’s a variety of flatbreads, pizzas, salads, burgers, sandwiches and pastas on the menu. Other entrees include tacos and steak frites.

I had the Cajun Chicken Penne with gluten-free noodles. The noodles were tossed in a spicy Cajun cream sauce and topped with a blackened chicken breast, spicy sausage and bell peppers. This dish brought the heat, but was really good!

My husband had the home-style meatloaf with bacon, cheddar and a sweet, smoky glaze. It was topped with fried onions and served with mashed potatoes and veggies.

MacKenzie River might officially be my favorite chain restaurant that serves American food. I’m excited to go back and try the pizza.

Dozens of iconic Frisch’s statues spotted in ‘Big Boy Graveyard’

Frisch’s Big Boy is known for many things, including its double decker hamburgers served with tartar sauce, onion rings, salad bars and hot fudge cakes, but something as iconic has been on the outside of the restaurants: The large Big Boy statues.

When Frisch’s in Troy closed earlier this month, the question was posed on social media: Where do the Big Boy statues go when the restaurants close down?

They are sent to a new home — a gated area in Cincinnati at Frisch’s Restaurant Inc., the company’s corporate office, that’s been dubbed the “Big Boy Graveyard.”

It’s unknown which restaurants these statues come from, but one Big Boy statue is dressed in orange and blue overalls ready to cheer on FC Cincinnati and another is in a baseball jersey with the number 46 on the back to represent the year Dave Frisch introduced the Big Boy sandwich.

The iconic statues were first introduced in 1952, according to the company’s website.

Recent Frisch’s closures in the region include:

1330 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon

3560 S. Dixie Highway in Middletown

1831 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield

20 Troy Town Dr. in Troy

38 W. Main St. in Xenia

PHOTOS: Iconic Frisch’s statues found in Cincinnati’s ‘Big Boy Graveyard’

Chicken Salad Chick hopes for mid-December opening in Centerville

The Dayton region’s first Chicken Salad Chick is striving to open in mid-December at Cornerstone of Centerville.

The restaurant will occupy 2,800 square feet of the mixed-used development’s newest building at 5264 Cornerstone North Blvd. The 10,000-square-foot space described as the “Shoppes at Cornerstone IV” is the final retail building being developed on the property.

Chicken Salad Chick has more than a dozen flavors of chicken salad made fresh from scratch daily. Customers can get anything from traditional, savory or spicy chicken salad to fruity or nutty chicken salad.

The most popular is the Classic Carol featuring all white meat shredded chicken, finely minced celery, mayonnaise and the brand’s secret seasoning.

Chicken Salad Chick will join Mi Cozumel in the Shoppes at Cornerstone IV. The grand opening will include free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests and a week of giveaways.

Jay’s Seafood executive chef started in the industry as a ‘bus boy’

Dayton native Nathaniel Young didn’t have experience in the kitchen prior to working at the Oakwood Club for 45 years.

“The Oakwood Club was my best asset when I had to learn about cooking,” Young said. “Lance Stewart was my mentor. His dad owned the Oakwood Club.”

Young is now the executive chef at Jay’s Seafood in Dayton’s Oregon District, where he has resided for the past year.

From bus boy to executive chef: After graduating from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1980, he recalled applying for a job at Dayton Press. When he didn’t get it, he decided to pursue a career in cooking because his girlfriend, who is now his wife, was pregnant.

He knew nothing about cooking, but said his mom and dad were great cooks.

Young started at the Oakwood Club as a bus boy, moved to dishwasher and ended his career at the Oakwood restaurant as the executive chef. He credited former owner Ray Stewart and his son, Lance, for teaching him all aspects of cooking including how to cut meat.

His favorite memory at the Oakwood Club was marrying his wife. Young recalled telling Ray that his girlfriend was pregnant and he wanted to do things right, so Ray had him and his now wife come to the restaurant on a Sunday to get married.

Wise words from his dad: His dad’s wise words of “if you do things right, you will be rewarded” have guided him through his career. It’s one of the reasons he stayed at the Oakwood Club for four decades.

He’s now 64 years old, but a few years ago he wanted to spend more time with his family. After a short stint at Treasure Island in Moraine, he found his second home at Jay’s Seafood.

Since working at Jay’s Seafood, Young has brought back prime rib and comes up with weekly specials.

Quick Bites

🍩 Glazed Donut Eatery opens second location near Wright State: The doughnut shop is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway, Suite 200 in Fairborn.

🍴 Last TGI Fridays in Dayton region closes: The Beavercreek restaurant closed its doors nearly two weeks after the chain filed for bankruptcy protection.

🍪 Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies to open in Huber Heights: The business combines homemade ice cream and fresh-baked cookies. READ MORE

🥙 Dayton’s only Pita Pit location closes: According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the hours were updated to “permanently closed” about three weeks ago.

🎄 Countdown to Christmas: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Dayton region.

Waffle Shop is in full swing at Christ Episcopal Church

The 94th Annual Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church has returned this week in Dayton.

“Our main offering of waffle and sausage is only $8.95,” said publicity chair Maggie Barlow. “The waffles are made from scratch. We also offer homemade soup, sandwiches, and pies daily. We like to say that you can get a great meal for a good price, all for a good cause.”

All proceeds from this event will be given as grants to local nonprofit organizations benefiting the poor and marginalized.

“Waffle Shop is a real opportunity to celebrate the season and do good at the same time,” Barlow said.

Waffle Shop is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, located at 20 W. First St.

