Morning Briefing: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Voters to consider a 10-year, 1-mill levy for Five Rivers Metroparks in November

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The Five Rivers MetroParks board has approved a 1.0 mill levy for placement on the Nov. 5 ballot. Samantha Wildow explains what it means.

• How much money would the levy bring in? The levy would generate $14.2 million annually.

• What would the money go to? The funds would go toward a $58 million backlog of maintenance and, eventually, new projects for the parks.

• How much would it cost taxpayers? It would cost the owner of a $100,000 property in Montgomery County $35 per year.

• What if it doesn’t pass? The maintenance backlog would continue to pile up. Things like aging playground equipment would possibly have to be removed instead of replaced, due to age.

County jail coalition says state review found violations of state standards

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

A state review of inmate deaths at the Montgomery County Jail last year found the facility operated in violation of state standards related to security observation checks, pre-screening and detoxication policies, according to the Montgomery County Jail Coalition. Reporter Sydney Dawes has the details.

• Why it matters: In 2023, seven inmate deaths were reported from January through July, and in December a man died after he was transferred from the jail to the hospital.

• What is the coalition saying? “As part of the Bureau’s reviews of the deaths, it was determined that the jail was not compliant with several applicable jail standards,” the coalition said in a letter.

• What changes are planned? The jail submitted plans that included the reprogramming of the jail’s electronic health record program, updating its process for using medications for opioid-use disorder, the creation of a detox area and the addition of comfort medications as an option for inmates.

• Response from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: “A large portion of our jail population are drug dependent, have severe mental health issues, and suffer from chronic medical conditions and we are constantly adapting to recognize and treat new drugs of abuse that are smuggled into our community that has for many years been a test market for foreign drug cartels,” said Chief Deputy Matt Haines.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A Dayton man who secretly had a job while he collected more than $30,000 in workers’ comp benefits has been sentenced to probation.

• Quote of the day: “This project has been uplifting and encouraging. It’s wonderful to know people wanted to do something with their grief to make it into something beautiful.” — Kristin Deck, director of operations and volunteer coordinator for the Mosaic Institute, about a mosaic bench project in memory of the Oregon District shooting victims.

• Happening today: A crowd of more than 10,000 is expected at today’s Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion. The festival runs from 4-10 p.m.

• Stat of the day: 95 graduates and 154 children reunited with their families. Those are the positive results behind the Montgomery County Juvenile Court’s family treatment program since its inception in 2016.

• Person to know today: Keith Klein. The Senior Economic Development Specialist for the City of Dayton has an interesting response for his “big idea” for the Dayton region: That we can be like Nashville or Austin.

• Things to do: Delicious food festivals, stand-up comedy, charming musical theatre, and the final weekend of a popular county fair are among events to keep on your radar this weekend.

• Photo of the day: The Montgomery County Fair continues with bright sunshine and highs in the 80s forecast through the final day today. Click here for the complete gallery.