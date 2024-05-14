Best of Dayton: Categories with the most nominees after the first day

BreakingNews
Business
1 hour ago
This year’s Best of Dayton contest started on Monday, and already we have some categories where the competition is very tight.

Nominations for Best of Dayton are open until Friday, May 24, and you can nominate once per day per category. So head to the ballot and make your voice heard.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Here are the categories that have the most individual nominees after the contest’s first day:

Our new categories:

• Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

• Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

• Best Hamburger

• Best Bar/Lounge

• Best Appetizers

• Best Family Restaurant

• Best Place to Work

• Best Neighborhood Bar

• Best Pizza

• Best Desserts

• Best Brunch

• Best Patio Dining

• Best Food Truck

• Best Wings

• Best Breakfast

Our timeline

• Nominations: May 13-24

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Aug. 9

• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11

View all the winners from 2023:

