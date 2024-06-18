Best of Dayton: Categories with the most votes after the first day of voting

This year’s Best of Dayton is now open for voting, and we had a very busy first day on Monday.

Voting is open until Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

We had a few subcategories really see a jump in voting on the first day, led by Best Donut Shop. Here’s a look at those with the most votes on the first day:

• Best Donut Shop

• Best Attraction

• Best Breakfast

• Best Media Personality

• Best Bakery

• Best Desserts

• Best BBQ

• Best Brewery/Distillery

• Best Landmark

• Best Chocolates

• Best Brunch

• Best Bar/Lounge

• Best Fine Dining

• Best Social Media Follow

• Best Hamburger

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

Our timeline

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Aug. 9

• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11

View all the winners from 2023:

