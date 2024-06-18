Best of Dayton: Categories with the most votes after the first day of voting

This year’s Best of Dayton is now open for voting, and we had a very busy first day on Monday.
Voting is open until Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.
• CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest
We had a few subcategories really see a jump in voting on the first day, led by Best Donut Shop. Here’s a look at those with the most votes on the first day:
• Best Donut Shop
• Best Attraction
• Best Breakfast
• Best Media Personality
• Best Bakery
• Best Desserts
• Best BBQ
• Best Brewery/Distillery
• Best Landmark
• Best Chocolates
• Best Brunch
• Best Bar/Lounge
• Best Fine Dining
• Best Social Media Follow
• Best Hamburger
• CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest
Our timeline
• Voting: June 17-July 5
• Winners announced: Aug. 9
• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11