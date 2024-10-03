Gem City Living | ‘Hamilton’ returns to Dayton and other arts and entertainment news🎭

The outstanding national tour playing at the Schuster Center through Oct. 13 courtesy of Dayton Live features a remarkable, diverse cast bringing striking, multifaceted and vocally thrilling finesse to creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s contemporary masterpiece. The story of ambition, betrayal, family, jealousy, loss, politics, and optimism centers on the flawed founding father’s rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.

Principal actors include marvelously focused Tyler Fauntleroy in the title role (phenomenally spitting bars in the cabinet meeting rap battles in particular), Jimmie “JJ” Jeter’s commandingly suave and skillfully precise Aaron Burr, Lauren Mariasoosay’s lovely elegance as Hamilton’s wife Eliza (”Burn” is a genuine heartbreaker), Marja Harmon’s sharply sophisticated Angelica Schuyler (”Satisfied” is a stylistic knockout), delightfully playful Jared Howelton’s cheerful presence and impeccable diction as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Justin Matthew Sargent’s humorously contemptuous King George III, and A.D. Weaver’s authoritative, fatherly and inspiring depiction of George Washington, a role that has elevated emotional significance as Election Day approaches (”One Last Time” strikes a resounding, timely chord that brings the house down).

In addition to Nathan Haydel’s very charming John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Lily Soto’s purposeful Peggy Schuyler and seductive Maria Reynolds, the stellar ensemble dazzles at every turn mastering the expressive physicality within Cincinnati native Andy Blankenbuehler’s Tony Award-winning choreography, particularly the joyful radiance of “The Schuyler Sisters” and the Fosse-esque glee and drama of “The Room Where It Happens.”

Read more about the tour here. And thanks to the “Hamilton” digital lottery, you can catch the show for just $10. Find out how you can enter.

In this week’s newsletter you’ll also find updates on First Friday, festivals, film, visual arts, Halloween activities and more.

😊Around Town: 10 Things to Do this Weekend

If “Hamilton” isn’t in your weekend plans, don’t you panic. Our list of top events includes a chance to see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with full audience, clutch-your-pearls, prop bag participation. You’ve been warned.

🛍️Around Town: First Friday

Celebrate and support downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop that incorporates shopping and dining deals as well as opportunities to enjoy the latest films and art exhibitions. Read more about Friday’s event.

🍫Around Town: Chocolate Festival

Chocolate lovers rejoice! This weekend you can have your fill of chocolate goodies from traditional choices like fudge and brownies to the possibility of more unique fare like chocolate covered crickets! Read more about this year’s event.

🎃Fall Fun: Halloween Guide

Numerous Halloween attractions are popping up around the Dayton region from Young’s Jersey Dairy to the annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow. Check out our family-friendly guide.

👻Around Town: Reporter goes to scariest haunted house in the region

Lifestyles reporter Natalie Jones recently joined the fun of being an actor at the Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage & Trial, now entering its 39th season. Read her first-hand account.

💐Around the House: Ideas for Halloween decorations

In the mood to add some fun, creative Halloween decorations to your home? Here are some Halloween-themed options to consider.

🖼️In the Galleries: Visual arts preview

We wrap our preview of Dayton’s 2024-2025 arts season with a detailed look at visual arts offerings from organizations across the region. Read our list.

🛶Around Town: Five Rivers MetroParks’ Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

Celebrate the outdoors by enjoying a full slate of events including climbing, paddling, fishing, ziplining and cycling Friday and Saturday at Eastwood MetroPark. Read more about this year’s Outdoor Experience.

🎬Film: Groundbreaking Detroit jazz documentary to screen at The Neon

Detroit’s influential jazz legacy takes the spotlight in “The Best of the Best: Jazz from Detroit,” which will screen on Oct. 9 at The Neon. Dave Barber, of WYSO’s NiteTrane, will host a post-screening talk with co-producer Mark Stryker. Read more about the film.

🎵Music: Michael Bublé tribute will bring popular performer’s big band vibe to Centerville stage

Scott Keo will perform his Michael Bublé tribute Oct. 20 in Centerville courtesy of the Miami Valley Community Concert Association. He’ll deliver many of Buble’s hits, including “Feeling Good,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Sway” and “Home.” Read more about his artistry.

🚬What’s the Buzz: Wright Dunbar Cigars opens with limited hours, special events prior to grand opening

Dallas Webster and Jeff Jackson are opening a cigar shoppe and lounge in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar Business District. Find out more about their new endeavor which aims to please cigar newbies and devotees alike.

⭐Community Spotlight: Marci Johannes

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Marci Johannes, co-owner of Mr. Boro’s Tavern in Springboro, shares her inspiring journey having been cancer-free for seven months.

📷 Photos: Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute, Mum Festival Parade, and Hotel Ardent in downtown Dayton

The Dayton Art Institute’s 53rd Oktoberfest took place Sept. 28-29.

The 65th annual Tipp City Mum Festival also took place Sept. 28-29. This year’s festival theme was “Tippecanoe & Mum Fest Too.”

Here’s a sneak peek inside the future Hotel Ardent Tapestry Collection in downtown Dayton during its final phase of construction.

🎭ICYMI: 10 Shows to See in October

“Hamilton” is in the spotlight this week but there are other shows across the region that deserve your attention this month. Check out our list.

