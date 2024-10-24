Gem City Living | Oregon District celebrates 38th annual Hauntfest

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This week’s edition also spotlights Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s season opener, La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s groovy “Saturday Night Fever,” Dayton Live’s intriguing presentation about serial killers, the cultural beauty of Diwali, and a family-friendly circus.

😊Around Town: 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Halloween may be top of mind this weekend but there’s also room to enjoy a symphonic tribute to rock band Journey or support a timely open mic dedicated to art, democracy and voting rights. Check out our list of 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend.

⭐Dance: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company opens 56th season

The illustrious Dayton Contemporary Dance Company enters its 56th season with “Remember the Time” featuring: Tommie-Waheed Evans’ phenomenal, Kendrick Lamar-infused “Home/An Untitled Portrait,” which DCDC premiered in 2023′s “The Black Tour”; DCDC Touring Director and Senior Artistic Advisor Kevin Ward’s resetting of “Sets and Chasers,” which DCDC premiered in 1999; and Stafford C. Berry Jr.’s “Double Dutch and Broken Levees,” which will transport audiences to a time where a “rain-soaked block party recalls the Great Migration.”

“We want to reach back and talk about where we’ve come from but with a nod to where we’re going,” said DCDC Chief Executive and Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs, daughter of DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden. “We plan on being here for a long time.”

Read more about this weekend’s program. Also, Evans’ work opens the show so don’t be late! You will not want to miss a single second.

🎃Around Town: Dayton Dinner Theater to host ‘Hocus Pocus’ event including food and trivia

The Dayton Dinner Theater will screen the 1993 Disney film “Hocus Pocus” Oct. 27 at the Brightside Music and Event Venue. Guests are encouraged to arrive in Halloween attire as their favorite Sanderson sister. Read more about the event.

🎬Film: Miamisburg movie theater celebrates Halloween with ‘Night of the Living Dead’

The 1968 cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” will be shown Oct. 26 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg . Original co-screenwriter John Russo, who wrote the film with director George A. Romero and also appeared as a zombie, will be on hand for the screening at 4 p.m. Russo will be joined by Russell Streiner who produced the film and also appeared as Johnny. They will also participate in a Q&A moderated by Johnny Catalano, a Plaza Theatre manager. Read more about the event.

🍺Around Town: Halloween-themed bar crawl in Dayton’s Water Street District

Dayton’s Water Street District will host its Boo and Brew Halloween-themed bar crawl Oct. 25. Read more about this event featuring stops at area restaurants, bars and breweries.

🎃Around Town: Crawl inside the mind of serial killers at Victoria Theatre

Can’t get enough of Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?” Check out Dr. Scott Bonn’s presentation about serial killers Oct. 29 at the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live. The criminologist, author, professor, and producer will discuss his career assessing the world’s most savage and prolific murderers such as Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture, Kill”), and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). Read more about the show.

🎭Theater: Disco Inferno: 5 reasons to see La Comedia’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’

This weekend is your last to catch La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s entertaining and delightfully choreographed production of “Saturday Night Fever.” La Comedia newcomer Nick Valle’s impressive magnetism, swagger and dance moves as soul-searching Tony Manero fuels the ‘70s nostalgia. John Travolta would be proud.

😊Around Town: Celebrating Diwali

The India Club of Dayton is preparing to celebrate Diwali with a community celebration on Nov. 9 at Sinclair Community College. The evening will feature traditional foods, vendors, and 150 adults and children performing traditional music and dance. Read more about the celebration.

🎵Music: A humbling talk with first-gen punk and Television guitarist Richard Lloyd

The Richard Lloyd Group, a pop-rock trio, will perform Oct. 25 at Blind Rage Records. Lloyd helped shape the 1970s New York punk scene with his previous band Television, whose contemporaries included the Ramones and Talking Heads. Read more about his career and influence.

🤹‍♂️Around Town: Great Benjamins Circus coming to Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Step right up! The Great Benjamins Circus is in town to deliver family-friendly fun and several large-scale acts including the “Wheel of Destiny.” Read more about the circus.

🎭Theater: Dayton native’s ‘Jamboree,’ produced by ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie, shines off-Broadway

Dayton native and Kettering Fairmont High School graduate Philip Drennen’s new off-Broadway musical “The Big Gay Jamboree” is such a hit that it has been extended through March 23, 2025 in New York’s East Village. Read more about this hilarious show and Drennen’s journey as part of its incredibly witty creative team.

📷Photos: Dayton German Club’s Oktoberfest, Wright-Patterson’s Pumpkin Chuck and Tipp City’s HarvestFest Street Party

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 19.

The 20th annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Pumpkin Chuck took place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Oct. 19.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted the HarvestFest Street Party Oct. 19.

🎃ICYMI: Trick-or-treat 2024 times in the Dayton region

Beggars Night is coming around the bend throughout the region beginning this weekend and continuing through Oct. 31. Check out our list of times across various communities.

