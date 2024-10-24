Gem City Living | Oregon District celebrates 38th annual Hauntfest

Breaking: If Ohio’s JD Vance becomes vice president who decides his replacement in the U.S. Senate?

Hello, readers! Downtown Dayton’s Halloween staple, Hauntfest, leads this week’s Gem City Living newsletter.

The 38th annual festivities will feature live bands, DJ’s, street performers, food, beer trucks, and the popular costume contest. The event takes place in the Oregon District from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on Saturday. You must be 18 years old to enter, and 21 to drink. For more information visit theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest.

The 37th annual Hauntfest was held in The Oregon District on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The annual event is the Oregon District Business Association’s largest fundraiser to cover improvements in the District throughout the year. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

This week’s edition also spotlights Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s season opener, La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s groovy “Saturday Night Fever,” Dayton Live’s intriguing presentation about serial killers, the cultural beauty of Diwali, and a family-friendly circus.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

An open mic dedicated to art, democracy and voting rights will take place Oct. 26 at the University of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Halloween may be top of mind this weekend but there’s also room to enjoy a symphonic tribute to rock band Journey or support a timely open mic dedicated to art, democracy and voting rights. Check out our list of 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend.

Dance: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company opens 56th season

Da'Rius Malone and Countess V. Winfrey in the 2023 DCDC world premiere of Tommie-Waheed Evans' "Home/An Untitled Portrait." PHOTO BY BEN JACKSON

Credit: BEN JACKSON

icon to expand image

Credit: BEN JACKSON

The illustrious Dayton Contemporary Dance Company enters its 56th season with “Remember the Time” featuring: Tommie-Waheed Evans’ phenomenal, Kendrick Lamar-infused “Home/An Untitled Portrait,” which DCDC premiered in 2023′s “The Black Tour”; DCDC Touring Director and Senior Artistic Advisor Kevin Ward’s resetting of “Sets and Chasers,” which DCDC premiered in 1999; and Stafford C. Berry Jr.’s “Double Dutch and Broken Levees,” which will transport audiences to a time where a “rain-soaked block party recalls the Great Migration.”

“We want to reach back and talk about where we’ve come from but with a nod to where we’re going,” said DCDC Chief Executive and Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs, daughter of DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden. “We plan on being here for a long time.”

Read more about this weekend’s program. Also, Evans’ work opens the show so don’t be late! You will not want to miss a single second.

🎃Around Town: Dayton Dinner Theater to host ‘Hocus Pocus’ event including food and trivia

Spellbinding Facts About "Hocus Pocus"

icon to expand image

The Dayton Dinner Theater will screen the 1993 Disney film “Hocus Pocus” Oct. 27 at the Brightside Music and Event Venue. Guests are encouraged to arrive in Halloween attire as their favorite Sanderson sister. Read more about the event.

🎬Film: Miamisburg movie theater celebrates Halloween with ‘Night of the Living Dead’

In the late 1960s, fledgling filmmaker George A. Romero banded together with a group of friends to produce "Night of the Living Dead," one of the earliest and most important zombie films of all time. Although the film was controversial at the time due to its gory special effects, it would later be added to the National Film Registry.

Credit: Image Ten

icon to expand image

Credit: Image Ten

The 1968 cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” will be shown Oct. 26 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg . Original co-screenwriter John Russo, who wrote the film with director George A. Romero and also appeared as a zombie, will be on hand for the screening at 4 p.m. Russo will be joined by Russell Streiner who produced the film and also appeared as Johnny. They will also participate in a Q&A moderated by Johnny Catalano, a Plaza Theatre manager. Read more about the event.

🍺Around Town: Halloween-themed bar crawl in Dayton’s Water Street District

Dayton’s Water Street District is once again hosting its Boo and Brew Halloween-themed bar crawl with stops at area restaurants, bars and breweries (PHOTO COURTESY: ALFREDO PETERS).

Credit: Alfredo Peters

icon to expand image

Credit: Alfredo Peters

Dayton’s Water Street District will host its Boo and Brew Halloween-themed bar crawl Oct. 25. Read more about this event featuring stops at area restaurants, bars and breweries.

🎃Around Town: Crawl inside the mind of serial killers at Victoria Theatre

FILE - David Berkowitz speaks inside the Sullivan Correction Facility in Fallsburg, New York, on May 29, 2009. Berkowitz, who set New York City on edge with late-night shootings in the 1970s, was denied parole after his twelfth board appearance. He was rejected after a Board of Parole prison interview on May 14, 2024 according to information listed on a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision web site. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Can’t get enough of Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?” Check out Dr. Scott Bonn’s presentation about serial killers Oct. 29 at the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live. The criminologist, author, professor, and producer will discuss his career assessing the world’s most savage and prolific murderers such as Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture, Kill”), and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). Read more about the show.

🎭Theater: Disco Inferno: 5 reasons to see La Comedia’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’

Nick Valle (Tony Manero) and the cast of La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "Saturday Night Fever." PHOTO BY JUSTIN WALTON

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

icon to expand image

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

This weekend is your last to catch La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s entertaining and delightfully choreographed production of “Saturday Night Fever.” La Comedia newcomer Nick Valle’s impressive magnetism, swagger and dance moves as soul-searching Tony Manero fuels the ‘70s nostalgia. John Travolta would be proud.

😊Around Town: Celebrating Diwali

Left to right: Avneesh Aggarwal, Nikhita Aggarwal, Arun Aggarwal, and Puneeta Aggarwal celebrate Diwali with gifts and prayers. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The India Club of Dayton is preparing to celebrate Diwali with a community celebration on Nov. 9 at Sinclair Community College. The evening will feature traditional foods, vendors, and 150 adults and children performing traditional music and dance. Read more about the celebration.

🎵Music: A humbling talk with first-gen punk and Television guitarist Richard Lloyd

Richard Lloyd. Credit: Ed Rode.

icon to expand image

The Richard Lloyd Group, a pop-rock trio, will perform Oct. 25 at Blind Rage Records. Lloyd helped shape the 1970s New York punk scene with his previous band Television, whose contemporaries included the Ramones and Talking Heads. Read more about his career and influence.

🤹‍♂️Around Town: Great Benjamins Circus coming to Montgomery County Fairgrounds

The Great Benjamins Circus is coming to Dayton Oct. 24-27. Contributed

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

Step right up! The Great Benjamins Circus is in town to deliver family-friendly fun and several large-scale acts including the “Wheel of Destiny.” Read more about the circus.

🎭Theater: Dayton native’s ‘Jamboree,’ produced by ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie, shines off-Broadway

Dayton native Philip Drennen, a graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, co-wrote the music and lyrics of the new off-Broadway musical "The Big Gay Jamboree." CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton native and Kettering Fairmont High School graduate Philip Drennen’s new off-Broadway musical “The Big Gay Jamboree” is such a hit that it has been extended through March 23, 2025 in New York’s East Village. Read more about this hilarious show and Drennen’s journey as part of its incredibly witty creative team.

📷Photos: Dayton German Club’s Oktoberfest, Wright-Patterson’s Pumpkin Chuck and Tipp City’s HarvestFest Street Party

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration at their clubhaus in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Festivities included live music by Cincinnati-based Gerhard Albinus & The Überland Band, authentic German food, bier and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 19.

The 20th annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Pumpkin Chuck took place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Oct. 19.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted the HarvestFest Street Party Oct. 19.

🎃ICYMI: Trick-or-treat 2024 times in the Dayton region

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will happen in many communities from Oct. 26- 31, 2024. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Beggars Night is coming around the bend throughout the region beginning this weekend and continuing through Oct. 31. Check out our list of times across various communities.

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

