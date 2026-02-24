New Dillard’s details, a local development agreement approval, a local Life Time opening and more headlines

🙆🏾‍♀️ Life Time opening planned: Meanwhile, in Sugarcreek Twp., it appears the site of the former Five Seasons Family Sports Club on Clyo Road may have new life! A spokesman for Life Time, formerly Life Time Fitness, said the company plans to open a new facility at 4242 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp. in the fall, according to Michael Kurtz’s new story this morning.

🛍️ New Dillard’s details: As we learn from our own London Bishop, the future Dillard’s location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons has revealed new details of its grand opening event scheduled for March. The grand opening is slated for March 19, and you can find details here.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to also have my Morning Briefing newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Dayton transferring ownership of Claridge Center property to local pantry

• Kettering Health sets timeline for $25M investment in Xenia, Greene Memorial

• Sinclair students build the future, with six strings and humbuckers

LIFE

• Dunaways in Troy plans for another big St. Patrick’s Day: More than 3,000 people attended last year

• Experimental folk artist Bill MacKay brings solo show to Yellow Springs

• It’s National Tortilla Chip Day, so get your dip on

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Cincinnati-area man accused of causing Xenia crash that killed teen, seriously injured himself

• Man accused of sexually abusing girl for 7 years in Montgomery County

SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Kenton Ridge, Thurgood Marshall advance in D-IV postseason

• Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Saint Louis

• Archdeacon: Mountain top to bottom, Wright State’s Bryan Etumnu never has stood taller

NATION & WORLD

• Northeast US digs out from brutal storm that disrupted flights and canceled school

• State of the Union offers Trump a chance to make the case for his foreign policy approach

• Zelenskyy says Putin has ‘not broken’ Ukrainians as country marks 4 years of Russia’s all-out war

FREE CONTENT: A giant list of things to do in the Dayton region this spring

One way to get through a busy workweek is to start planning ahead for all the fun things you can do in the future. If you are in this boat, we’ve got you covered. Alex Cutler’s story tells us that, over the next few months, the city of Dayton and beyond will be filled with major holidays, events, celebrations and more. From Ohio Vintage Fest Dayton to the Centerville Spring Expo, Alex has a helpful list that may assist in keeping your mind off of the demand of your busy week.