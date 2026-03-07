One less hour of sleep, the RedHawks end season undefeated and more headlines

🥳St. Patrick’s Day prep: The University of Dayton will require students to have wristbands to join the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the south student neighborhood and banned guests from campus that weekend. You can read about the reasoning in Eileen McClory’s story here.

🏀Perfection: The Miami RedHawks beat Ohio University 110-108 in overtime to complete a perfect regular season. Miami is one of six teams in the last 50 years to win 30 games in a season.

• Washington Twp. trustees pause high-density projects amid traffic, density concerns

• Tech companies sign pledge to lower electricity costs for communities near data centers

• Dayton spending part of earmarks’ comeback in Congress

• Recycled art contest offers local students opportunity to promote sustainability

• The rainy season has arrived, but you can still get outside

• Kings Island’s parent company Six Flags to sell off 7 parks, worth $342M

• Man accused of selling drugs indicted in Dayton man’s death

• Man gets over 40 years in prison for robbing, pistol-whipping, tying up Kettering man

•Dayton basketball: Flyers fall to VCU after ‘heck of a battle’ in regular-season finale

• Miamisburg to remain in GWOC after attempting to join SWBL

• Boys basketball: Emmanuel Christian falls to Fort Recovery in D-VI district final

• Appeals court keeps Haiti TPS in place, rejecting Trump administration’s stay request

• The Latest: Israel hammers Beirut and Tehran as Iranian president apologizes to Gulf neighbors

• At least 7 killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv as Russian missile hits apartment building

FREE CONTENT: Local Goodwill thrift shops benefit those with disabilities

I am a big fan of thrift stores, so naturally this story from Meredith Moss has my interest. She writes that the mission of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is to empower people with disabilities and other barriers to achieve independence and improve their quality of life. She lists some of what their shoppers and donors help fund, and also explains how you can help the stores. I just may use her article as an excuse to shop for some records to add to my collection in the near future.